21.06.2024
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21

21 June 2024

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Directorate Change

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC announces that Sir Ian Cheshire will retire from the Board of the Company on 12 September 2024 after nine years' service on the Board.

Sir Ian was Chairman of the Company from its launch in 2015 until stepping down from that role on 16 May 2023, since when he has served as a non-executive Director.

The Company has commenced a recruitment process for a new Board member.

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8733


