FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Reports Results for Third Quarter 2024

Q3 GAAP revenues of $552.7 million, up 4.3% from Q3 2023.

Organic Q3 ASV plus professional services of $2,220.4 million, up 5.0% year over year.

Q3 GAAP operating margin of 36.6%, up approximately 420 bps year over year, and adjusted operating margin of 39.4%, up 340 bps from the prior year.

Q3 GAAP diluted EPS of $4.09, up 18.2% from the prior year, and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.37, up 15.3% year over year.

Fiscal 2024 guidance updated. Expected organic ASV plus professional services growth of $85-$120 million (4-5.5%), GAAP revenues in the range of $2,180-$2,190 million, adjusted operating margin in the range of 37.0%-37.5%, and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $16.00-$16.40.



NORWALK, Conn., June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet ("FactSet" or the "Company") (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced results for its third quarter fiscal 2024 ended May 31, 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

GAAP revenues increased 4.3%, or $22.9 million, to $552.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with $529.8 million in the prior year period. Organic (1) revenues grew 4.5% year over year to $553.4 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Growth in GAAP and Organic revenues this quarter was driven by institutional asset managers, asset owners, partners and corporates.

increased 4.3%, or $22.9 million, to $552.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with $529.8 million in the prior year period. Organic revenues grew 4.5% year over year to $553.4 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Growth in GAAP and Organic revenues this quarter was driven by institutional asset managers, asset owners, partners and corporates. Annual Subscription Value ("ASV") plus professional services was $2,219.2 million at May 31, 2024, compared with $2,120.1 million at May 31, 2023. Organic ASV plus professional services was $2,220.4 million at May 31, 2024, up 5.0% or $105.6 million year over year.

("ASV") plus professional services was $2,219.2 million at May 31, 2024, compared with $2,120.1 million at May 31, 2023. Organic ASV plus professional services was $2,220.4 million at May 31, 2024, up 5.0% or $105.6 million year over year. Organic ASV plus professional services increased $11.7 million over the last three months. Please see the "ASV + Professional Services" section of this press release for details.

plus professional services increased $11.7 million over the last three months. Please see the "ASV + Professional Services" section of this press release for details. GAAP operating margin increased to 36.6% compared with 32.5% for the prior year, mainly due to a reduction in bonus accruals, a one-time payroll tax adjustment, and a higher capitalization benefit. Adjusted operating margin improved to 39.4% compared with 36.0% in the prior year due to similar drivers.

increased to 36.6% compared with 32.5% for the prior year, mainly due to a reduction in bonus accruals, a one-time payroll tax adjustment, and a higher capitalization benefit. Adjusted operating margin improved to 39.4% compared with 36.0% in the prior year due to similar drivers. GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") increased 18.2% to $4.09 compared with $3.46 for the same period in fiscal 2023, due to higher revenues, margin expansion, and reduced share count, partially offset by a higher provision for income taxes. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 15.3% to $4.37 compared with $3.79 for the prior year period, driven by growth in revenues, margin expansion, and reduced share count.

("EPS") increased 18.2% to $4.09 compared with $3.46 for the same period in fiscal 2023, due to higher revenues, margin expansion, and reduced share count, partially offset by a higher provision for income taxes. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 15.3% to $4.37 compared with $3.79 for the prior year period, driven by growth in revenues, margin expansion, and reduced share count. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $239.9 million, up 16.9% for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $205.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2023, due to higher operating income.

increased to $239.9 million, up 16.9% for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $205.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2023, due to higher operating income. The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 slightly increased to 17.0% compared with 16.9% for the three months ended May 31, 2023, primarily due to higher pretax income, partially offset by increased utilization of foreign tax credits and excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation.



"FactSet has a long history of providing exceptional value to our clients," said Phil Snow, CEO of FactSet. "We maintain an optimistic outlook as we further invest in our platform and harness the power of generative AI to accelerate our clients' efficiency and decrease their total cost of ownership."

(1) References to "organic" figures in this press release exclude the current year impact of acquisitions and dispositions completed within the past twelve months and the current year impact from changes in foreign currency.

Key Financial Measures*

(Condensed and Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 31, May 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Change Revenues $ 552,708 $ 529,811 4.3 % Organic revenues $ 553,432 $ 529,811 4.5 % Operating income $ 202,459 $ 171,959 17.7 % Adjusted operating income $ 217,960 $ 190,932 14.2 % Operating margin 36.6 % 32.5 % Adjusted operating margin 39.4 % 36.0 % Net income $ 158,135 $ 134,663 17.4 % Adjusted net income $ 168,796 $ 147,667 14.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 239,930 $ 205,284 16.9 % Diluted EPS $ 4.09 $ 3.46 18.2 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.37 $ 3.79 15.3 %

* See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release.

"We continue to deliver value for our shareholders through increased EPS and adjusted operating margin, offsetting softness on the top line," said Linda Huber, FactSet's CFO. "We are updating our organic ASV plus professional services guidance for fiscal 2024 and now expect growth will be in the range of $85 million to $120 million, which represents annual growth of 4.8% at the midpoint, reduced from our previous guidance of $110 million to $150 million."

Annual Subscription Value (ASV) + Professional Services

ASV at any given point in time represents the forward-looking revenues for the next 12 months from all subscription services currently supplied to clients. Professional services are revenues derived from project-based consulting and implementation services.

ASV plus professional services was $2,219.2 million at May 31, 2024, compared with $2,120.1 million at May 31, 2023. Organic ASV plus professional services was $2,220.4 million at May 31, 2024, up $105.6 million from the prior year, for a growth rate of 5.0%. Organic ASV plus professional services increased $11.7 million over the last three months.

Buy-side and sell-side organic ASV growth rates for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were 5.3% and 3.7%, respectively. Buy-side clients, including institutional asset managers, wealth managers, asset owners, hedge funds, partners, and corporate clients, accounted for 82% of organic ASV. The remaining organic ASV came from sell-side firms, including broker-dealers, banking and advisory, and private equity and venture capital firms. Supplementary tables covering organic buy-side and sell-side ASV growth rates may be found on the last page of this press release.

Segment Revenues and ASV

ASV from the Americas region was $1,417.1 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $1,344.7 million. Organic ASV increased 5.7% to $1,417.1 million. Americas revenues for the quarter increased to $356.5 million compared with $337.7 million in the third quarter of last year. The Americas region's organic revenues growth rate was 5.5%.

ASV from the EMEA region was $565.7 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $541.3 million. Organic ASV increased 4.4% to $565.5 million. EMEA revenues were $141.2 million compared with $138.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The EMEA region's organic revenues growth rate was 2.4%.

ASV from the Asia Pacific region was $219.2 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $209.8 million. Organic ASV increased 6.1% to $220.6 million. Asia Pacific revenues were $55.0 million compared with $54.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The Asia Pacific region's organic revenues growth rate was 3.0%.

Segment ASV does not include professional services, which totaled $17.2 million at May 31, 2024.

Operational Highlights - Third Quarter Fiscal 2024

Client count as of May 31, 2024 was 8,029, a net increase of 9 clients in the past three months, with increases driven by wealth, corporates, and partners. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and more.

User count increased by 1,662 to 208,140 in the past three months across all firm types except banking, mainly driven by wealth.

Annual ASV retention was greater than 95%. When expressed as a percentage of clients, annual retention was 90%.

Employee count was 12,262 as of May 31, 2024, up 1.6% over the last twelve months, with the increase primarily in the content group. FactSet's Centers of Excellence account for approximately 68% of the Company's employees.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $238.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with $218.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, primarily due to an increase in revenues and improved collection rates, as well as lower payments of our accounts payable and accrued expenses, due to timing. Quarterly free cash flow increased to $216.9 million compared with $192.6 million a year ago, an increase of 12.6%, primarily driven by an increase in net cash provided by operating activities.

A quarterly dividend of $39.6 million, or $1.04 per share, was paid on June 20, 2024, to holders of record of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on May 31, 2024. This represented a 6% increase in the regular quarterly dividend from the $0.98 per share paid in the previous quarter and marks the 25th consecutive year the Company has increased dividends on a stock split-adjusted basis.

FactSet announced the release of its Transcript Assistant, a GenAI-powered, conversational chatbot that accelerates in-depth research and analysis of earnings call transcripts.

FactSet announced the release of its Portfolio Commentary solution. Powered by large language models (LLMs), Portfolio Commentary significantly reduces the challenging, time-consuming, and nuanced process of writing attribution summaries manually. Instead, with the click of a button, users can generate baseline and source-linked portfolio commentary for any attribution report in approximately 30-60 seconds.

In addition, in June 2024, FactSet made a $12.5 million investment in Aidentified, Inc., a leading AI-powered prospecting and relationship intelligence platform for financial services professionals. Aidentified provides financial advisors, marketing teams, and other sales professionals with tools to identify, qualify, and convert new client relationships.



Share Repurchase Program

FactSet repurchased 135,150 shares of its common stock for $59.8 million at an average price of $442.12 during the third quarter of fiscal 2024 under the Company's share repurchase program. As of May 31, 2024, $128.1 million remained available for share repurchases under this program.

Annual Business Outlook

FactSet is updating its outlook for fiscal 2024. The following forward-looking statements reflect FactSet's expectations as of today's date. Given the risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. FactSet does not intend to update its forward-looking statements prior to its next quarterly results announcement.

Fiscal 2024 Expectations (with reference to most recent previous guidance):

Organic ASV plus professional services is expected to grow in the range of $85 million to $120 million during fiscal 2024 (reduced from $110 million to $150 million). This represents ASV growth of 4.8% at the midpoint.

GAAP revenues are expected to be in the range of $2,180 million to $2,190 million (down from $2,200 million to $2,210 million).

GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 33.7% to 34.0% (up from 32.5% to 33.0%).

Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 37.0% to 37.5% (up from 36.3% to 36.7%).

FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 16.5% to 17.5% (unchanged).

GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $14.55 to $14.95 (up from $13.95 to $14.35).

Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $16.00 to $16.40 (up from $15.60 to $16.00).



Adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted EPS guidance do not include certain effects of any non-recurring benefits or charges that may arise in fiscal 2024. Please see the back of this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted metrics.

Conference Call

Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call Details

Forward-looking Statements

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP including revenues, operating income and margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and cash provided by operating activities have been adjusted.

FactSet uses these adjusted financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view the Company's performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Investors may benefit from referring to these adjusted financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods and may also facilitate comparisons to its historical performance. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Organic revenues excludes from revenues the current year impact of revenues from acquisitions and dispositions completed within the past twelve months and the current year impact from changes in foreign currency. Adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude acquisition-related intangible asset amortization and non-recurring items. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA represent earnings before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense, while Adjusted EBITDA further excludes non-recurring non-cash expenses. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures help to fully reflect the underlying economic performance of FactSet.

Cash flows provided by operating activities has been reduced by purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software to report non-GAAP free cash flow. FactSet uses this financial measure both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in the Company's internal evaluation and management of the business. Management believes that this financial measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view the Company's performance using the same metric that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals and is an indication of cash flow that may be available to fund further investments in future growth initiatives.

About FactSet

FactSet

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 552,708 $ 529,811 $ 1,640,869 $ 1,549,711 Operating expenses Cost of services 246,986 241,689 753,749 709,537 Selling, general and administrative 103,098 115,725 312,616 325,903 Asset impairments 165 438 1,063 1,167 Total operating expenses 350,249 357,852 1,067,428 1,036,607 Operating income 202,459 171,959 573,441 513,104 Other income (expense), net Interest income 4,568 3,083 10,427 8,191 Interest expense (16,894 ) (16,354 ) (50,231 ) (49,628 ) Other income (expense), net 399 3,310 736 4,978 Total other income (expense), net (11,927 ) (9,961 ) (39,068 ) (36,459 ) Income before income taxes 190,532 161,998 534,373 476,645 Provision for income taxes 32,397 27,335 86,743 73,591 Net income $ 158,135 $ 134,663 $ 447,630 $ 403,054 Basic earnings per common share $ 4.15 $ 3.52 $ 11.76 $ 10.54 Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.09 $ 3.46 $ 11.58 $ 10.35 Basic weighted average common shares 38,089 38,278 38,069 38,227 Diluted weighted average common shares 38,640 38,912 38,644 38,936

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) May 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 453,144 $ 425,444 Investments 68,890 32,210 Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $10,484 at May 31, 2024 and $7,769 at August 31, 2023 240,096 237,665 Prepaid taxes 44,416 24,206 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,729 50,610 Total current assets 858,275 770,135 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 80,843 86,107 Goodwill 1,004,749 1,004,736 Intangible assets, net 1,851,395 1,859,202 Deferred taxes 36,739 27,229 Lease right-of-use assets, net 137,229 141,837 Other assets 70,471 73,676 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,039,701 $ 3,962,922 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 138,381 $ 121,816 Current portion of long-term debt 187,144 - Current lease liabilities 30,130 28,839 Accrued compensation 79,383 112,892 Deferred revenues 168,053 152,430 Current taxes payable 28,825 31,009 Dividends payable 39,589 37,265 Total current liabilities 671,505 484,251 Long-term debt 1,240,626 1,612,700 Deferred taxes 7,944 6,737 Deferred revenues, non-current 1,928 3,734 Taxes payable 36,748 30,344 Long-term lease liabilities 183,642 198,382 Other liabilities 6,904 6,844 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 2,149,297 $ 2,342,992 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,890,404 $ 1,619,930 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,039,701 $ 3,962,922

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine months ended May 31, May 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 447,630 $ 403,054 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 91,154 78,681 Amortization of lease right-of-use assets 22,846 29,245 Stock-based compensation expense 46,707 44,365 Deferred income taxes (6,979 ) (12,716 ) Asset impairments 1,063 1,167 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable, net of reserves (7,176 ) (37,879 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 17,296 5,870 Accrued compensation (33,329 ) (39,935 ) Deferred revenues 13,817 (3,861 ) Taxes payable, net of prepaid taxes (15,992 ) 19,112 Lease liabilities, net (31,687 ) (34,041 ) Other, net (8,173 ) 36,841 Net cash provided by operating activities 537,177 489,903 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software (59,722 ) (61,421 ) Purchases of investments (44,936 ) (10,889 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (104,658 ) (72,310 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayments of debt (187,500 ) (312,500 ) Dividend payments (111,297 ) (101,377 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 83,497 55,885 Repurchases of common stock (171,918 ) (67,092 ) Other financing activities (15,690 ) (12,273 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (402,908 ) (437,357 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,911 ) 3,118 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 27,700 (16,646 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 425,444 503,273 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 453,144 $ 486,627

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Results to Adjusted Financial Measures

Financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including revenues, operating income and margin, net income, diluted EPS and cash provided by operating activities, have been adjusted below. FactSet uses these adjusted financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view the Company's performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Adjusted measures may also facilitate comparisons to FactSet's historical performance.

Revenues

Organic revenues exclude the current year impact of revenues from acquisitions and dispositions completed within the past twelve months and the current year impact from changes in foreign currency. The table below provides a reconciliation of revenues to organic revenues:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 31, May 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Change Revenues $ 552,708 $ 529,811 4.3 % Acquisition revenues (119 ) - Currency impact 843 - Organic revenues $ 553,432 $ 529,811 4.5 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below provides a reconciliation of operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted EPS to adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS.

Three Months Ended May 31, May 31, (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 % Change Operating income $ 202,459 $ 171,959 17.7 % Intangible asset amortization 16,674 17,655 Business acquisition / integration costs(1) 423 - Restructuring / severance (1,596 ) 1,318 Adjusted operating income $ 217,960 $ 190,932 14.2 % Operating margin 36.6 % 32.5 % Adjusted operating margin(2) 39.4 % 36.0 % Net income $ 158,135 $ 134,663 17.4 % Intangible asset amortization 11,466 14,406 Business acquisition / integration costs(1) 291 - Restructuring / severance (1,096 ) 1,075 Income tax items - (2,477 ) Adjusted net income(3) $ 168,796 $ 147,667 14.3 % Net income 158,135 134,663 17.4 % Interest expense 16,894 16,354 Income taxes 32,397 27,335 Depreciation and amortization expense 32,504 26,473 EBITDA $ 239,930 $ 204,825 17.1 % Non-recurring non-cash expenses - 459 Adjusted EBITDA $ 239,930 $ 205,284 16.9 % Diluted EPS $ 4.09 $ 3.46 18.2 % Intangible asset amortization 0.30 0.36 Business acquisition / integration costs(1) 0.01 - Restructuring / severance (0.03 ) 0.03 Income tax items - (0.06 ) Adjusted Diluted EPS(3) $ 4.37 $ 3.79 15.3 % Weighted average common shares (Diluted) 38,640 38,912

(1) Related to business acquisition costs. (2) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as Adjusted operating income divided by Revenues. (3) For purposes of calculating Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, all adjustments for the three months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023 were taxed at an adjusted tax rate of 31.2% and 18.4%, respectively.

Business Outlook Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS

(Unaudited) Figures may not foot due to rounding Annual Fiscal 2024 Guidance (In millions, except per share data) Low end of range High end of range Revenues $ 2,180 $ 2,190 Operating income $ 735 $ 745 Operating margin 33.7 % 34.0 % Intangible asset amortization 66 70 Restructuring / severance 6 6 Adjusted operating income $ 807 $ 821 Adjusted operating margin(a) 37.0 % 37.5 % Net income $ 563 $ 578 Intangible asset amortization 55 57 Restructuring / severance 5 5 Discrete tax items (5 ) (7 ) Adjusted net income $ 618 $ 633 Diluted earnings per common share $ 14.55 $ 14.95 Intangible asset amortization 1.42 1.49 Restructuring / severance 0.13 0.13 Discrete tax items (0.10 ) (0.17 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 16.00 $ 16.40

(a) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as Adjusted operating income divided by Revenues.



Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 31, May 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Change Net Cash Provided for Operating Activities $ 238,235 $ 218,589 Less: purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software (21,339 ) (26,005 ) Free Cash Flow $ 216,896 $ 192,584 12.6 %

Supplementary Schedules of Historical ASV by Client Type

The following table presents the percentages and growth rates of organic ASV by client type, excluding the impact of currency movements, and may be useful to facilitate historical comparisons. Organic ASV excludes acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last twelve months and the effects of foreign currency movements.

The numbers below do not include professional services or issuer fees.

Q3'24 Q2'24 Q1'24 Q4'23 Q3'23 Q2'23 Q1'23 Q4'22 % of ASV from buy-side clients 82.3% 82.0% 82.0% 81.8% 82.1% 82.8% 82.8% 82.9% % of ASV from sell-side clients 17.7% 18.0% 18.0% 18.2% 17.9% 17.2% 17.2% 17.1% ASV Growth rate from buy-side clients 5.3% 5.6% 7.2% 6.9% 7.3% 8.1% 8.0% 8.5% ASV Growth rate from sell-side clients 3.7% 5.5% 7.6% 9.3% 12.3% 15.8% 14.4% 13.8%

The following table presents the calculation of organic ASV plus professional services.

(Details may not sum to total due to rounding)

(In millions) Q3'24 As reported ASV plus Professional Services (a) $ 2,219.2 Currency impact (b) 1.2 Organic ASV plus Professional Services $ 2,220.4 Organic ASV plus Professional Services growth rate 5.0 %

(a) Includes $17.2 million in professional services as of May 31, 2024.

(b) The impact of foreign currency movements.