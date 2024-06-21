Anzeige
Freitag, 21.06.2024
Autohome Inc. Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that the following proposed resolution submitted for shareholder approval has been adopted as an ordinary resolution at its 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing today:

Each of Mr. Quan Long, Mr. Tao Wu, Ms. Keke Ding and Dr. Fan Lu is re-elected as a director of the Company.

About Autohome Inc.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to relentlessly reduce auto industry decision-making and transaction costs driven by advanced technology. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit https://www.autohome.com.cn.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Autohome Inc.
Investor Relations
Sterling Song
Investor Relations Director
Tel: +86-10-5985-7483
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen China Limited
 Suri Cheng
Tel: +86-185-0060-8364
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Autohome Inc.

