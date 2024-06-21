

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is up over 40% at $172.90. Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (BRNS) is up over 19% at $1.56. Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is up over 13% at $7.14. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is up over 10% at $1.07. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) is up over 9% at $1.11. Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is up over 7% at $1.11 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is up over 5% at $72.00.



In the Red



Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is down over 19% at $2.32. Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) is down over 12% at $9.61. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) is down over 9% at $13.80. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is down over 9% at $2.13. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (SCNI) is down over 8% at $3.58. Griid Infrastructure Inc. (GRDI) is down over 8% at $1.02. VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) is down over 7% at $3.97. GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) is down over 7% at $1.74. Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is down over 5% at $2.16.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

