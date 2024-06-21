Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1BH | ISIN: US8036071004 | Ticker-Symbol: AB3A
Tradegate
21.06.24
14:46 Uhr
153,00 Euro
+37,60
+32,58 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
152,95154,0014:53
152,90154,1014:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BARINTHUS BIOTHERAPEUTICS
BARINTHUS BIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARINTHUS BIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC ADR1,1100,00 %
KAIVAL BRANDS INNOVATIONS GROUP INC2,8700,00 %
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG9,300-5,78 %
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC153,00+32,58 %
SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC6,3000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.