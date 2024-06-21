Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2024) - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Excelsior. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General and Special Meeting on June 20, 2024 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:





Votes for

% Votes for Votes withheld % Votes withheld Stephen Twyerould 169,527,664 98.40 2,767,691 1.60 Colin Kinley 170,348,564 98.87 1,946,791 1.13 Fred DuVal 170,319,764 98.85 1.975,591 1.15 Michael Haworth 170,346,564 98.87 1,948,791 1.13 Stephen Axcell 171,377,010 99.47 918,345 0.53

Shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number directors at five; (ii) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors; and (iii); approving the Greenstone Resources L.P. conversion of debt to shares.

