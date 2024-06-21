

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Estée Lauder Companies Inc.'s (EL) subsidiary, Bumble and bumble Products, LLC, announced its launch in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty store on Friday.



The company will offer their haircare and styling products to the U.S. Prime members.



Additionally, the company mentioned that customers shopping in the Amazon Premium Beauty store will be able to access its signature hair education and expertise, which includes specially curated tips, tricks, and advice from the brand's team of stylists.



Some of the products that the company will sell include Bb. Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat Protectant Primer, Bb.Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray, Sumotech, Bb.Heat Shield Thermal Protection Mist, Bb. Curl Curl Defining Cream, Spray de Mode, Prêt-à-powder, and Bb. Seaweed Air Dry Cream.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken