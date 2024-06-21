

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Factset Research Systems Inc. (FDS) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $158.135 million, or $4.09 per share. This compares with $134.663 million, or $3.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Factset Research Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.796 million or $4.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.9 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $552.708 million from $529.811 million last year.



Factset Research Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16 to $16.40 Full year revenue guidance: $2.180 to $2.190 Bln



