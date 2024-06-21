Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co., Ltd.: Smart Renewable Energy Generator, safety and digitalization, Huawei FusionSolar Presents at Intersolar Europe 2024

MUNICH, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Digital Power showcases its next-generation all-scenario FusionSolar Smart PV+ESS solutions at Intersolar Europe 2024. The booth presents its cutting-edge solutions and global success stories for utility-scale, ESS, C&I, and residential scenarios.

Utility: Smart Renewable Energy Generator Solution

Huawei has developed the Smart Renewable Energy Generator Solution that features PV, ESS, load, grid, and management system to drive PV power generation from grid following to grid forming. The solution aims to clear major obstacles in renewable energy development and solve the global challenge of increasing the grid integration of renewables, building a new power system with 100% renewable energy integration and application.

Innovative technologies are used to redefine the voltage, frequency, and power angle, achieving higher yields, full integration, and stable control. The solution has been strictly tested in both strong and weak grids, and its adaptability is fully proved in all power grid environments. In the Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia, the world's largest microgrid has been running stably for over eight months. It supplies 100% renewable energy based on PV+ESS synergy to a new city and sets a benchmark for GW-level microgrids.

ESS: The New Cell-to-Grid Smart String & Grid Forming ESS Platform

Huawei has chosen the string technology, from inverters to ESSs, which uses controllable power electronics technologies to resolve the inconsistency and uncertainty of lithium batteries.

The new cell-to-grid Smart String & Grid-Forming ESS Platform features full-architecture safety, all-scenario grid forming, full-lifecycle cost-effectiveness, and full-link digitalization. Moreover, the platform is built upon an open ecosystem and designed to foster the high-quality and healthy development of power plants throughout the lifecycle with partners.

C&I: Brand New OASIS Solution

When energy transformation occurs, a PV system can bring about both fertile soil-like nurturing capabilities and oasis-like ecological surges, allowing thousands of industries to realize flexible and diverse business leapfrogging on the energy oasis, and empowering thousands of industries with technological innovations, so that green energy can fully be used and electricity can fully be utilized. A PV system helps an enterprise generate green electricity and enables diverse business operations. Therefore, Huawei has upgraded the C&I Smart PV solution to FusionSolar OASIS Solution, which has the following meanings:

"O" is for one stop solution: With the most comprehensive solution capabilities, we provide customers with a one-stop solar energy solution.

"A" is a variant of the number 4: It represents the four core products of inverter, optimizer, energy storage, and EV charging.

The first "S" is for solar and ESS: The ubiquitous sunlight is the source of solar energy, which makes it possible for energy transition of various industries.

"I" is for Intelligent: Our intelligent solution helps C&I owners achieve easy transition toward clean energy and smart energy management.

The last "S" is for safety: Safety is the top priority for C&I products and a technical principle that runs through the solution.

Huawei FusionSolar C&I OASIS Solution is a one-stop solution that integrates optimizers, inverters, ESSs and chargers to help various industries go green and low-carbon by providing system-level active safety and stronger capabilities for green power supply and power grid support. The trend of FusionSolar in C&I scenario is "Ubiquitous Solar" and " Ubiquitous ESS".

Safety is especially critical in C&I ESS scenarios. Therefore, Huawei has proposed the innovative safety architecture and linked all breakpoints on the safety line. For example, the SUN5000 series links RSD to AFCI to secure not only property safety, but also personnel safety. AFCI protection is triggered when RSD is activated. Besides, it can also achieve SSLD plus RSD, protecting the device and personal safety.

Residential: A Home that Always Shines

From home to community, FusionSolar residential envisions bonding neighbors with VPP from energy independence. Huawei Digital Power has upgraded the FusionSolar residential one-fits-all solution that includes the optimizers, inverters, ESS, chargers, SmartGuard, EMMA, management system, and app. The one solution is applicable to all scenarios, with one vendor providing all the products and one service contact meeting all the after-sales requirements. This solution enables households to achieve energy independence and redefines user experience with worry-free operations, ultimate safety, and excellent quality.

The solution covers efficient power generation, long-lasting energy storage, whole home backup, intelligent management, and active safety. It empowers home energy management throughout the process from green power generation to intelligent power consumption, from zero-carbon homes to zero-carbon communities, from energy independence to Energy Internet.

In the next decade, the Smart Renewable Energy Generator technology can be a preferred choice to accelerate the development of clean energy. Huawei will work with customers and partners to seize the industry development opportunities brought by technological transformation and accelerate PV+ESS as the main energy source.

