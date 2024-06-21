Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that ICE Benchmark Administration Limited (IBA) intends to launch USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate® Swap Spreads and EUR €STR ICE Swap Rates® for use as benchmarks in financial contracts and financial instruments by licensees on July 1, 2024.

The launch follows the successful publication by IBA of indicative, 'Beta' versions of the USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate Swap Spreads and EUR €STR ICE Swap Rates settings for an initial testing period since May 3, 2024.

"Following successful testing, we are pleased to announce a further expansion of IBA's suite of ICE Swap Rate benchmarks to include SOFR swap spreads and €STR swap rates," said Clive de Ruig, President of IBA. "IBA continues to innovate and develop its regulated benchmark offering to ensure that we can provide reliable and relevant benchmark data to our customers."

The USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate Swap Spreads and EUR €STR ICE Swap Rates settings are determined using IBA's published ICE Swap Rate "Waterfall" calculation methodology. The publication tenors, input data specifications and standard market sizes are available on IBA's ICE Swap Rate webpage.

IBA will publish USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate Swap Spreads and EUR €STR ICE Swap Rates settings for use as benchmarks by licensees on and subject to the terms of their current USD and EUR ICE Swap Rate licensing agreements, respectively. The settings will be made available alongside IBA's other ICE Swap Rate settings covering USD (SOFR), GBP (SONIA) and EUR (EURIBOR) currencies in tenors ranging from one to 30 years.

Please contact IBA's licensing team at IBA-licensing@ice.com for information regarding how to license and access IBA's ICE Swap Rate benchmark (including the new settings).

About ICE Benchmark Administration

ICE Benchmark Administration is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority for the regulated activity of administering a benchmark, and is authorized as a benchmark administrator under the UK Benchmarks Regulation. IBA reserves all rights in the ICE Swap Rate methodology and the ICE Swap Rate settings, including USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate Swap Spreads and EUR €STR ICE Swap Rates settings. ICE, ICE Swap Rate and ICE Benchmark Administration are registered trademarks of IBA and/or its affiliates. IBA is not affiliated with the New York Fed. The New York Fed does not sanction, endorse, or recommend any products or services offered by IBA. The "SONIA" mark is used under license from the Bank of England (the benchmark administrator of SONIA), and the use of such mark does not imply or express any approval or endorsement by the Bank of England. "Bank of England" and "SONIA" are registered trademarks of the Bank of England.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges - including the New York Stock Exchange - and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024.

Category: EXCHANGES

ICE- CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240621758912/en/

Contacts:

ICE Media Contact:

Jess Tatham

jess.tatham@ice.com

+44 7377 947136



ICE Investor Contact:

Katia Gonzalez

katia.gonzalez@ice.com

(678) 981-3882