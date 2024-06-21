PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of Private Placement

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTC Pink:PWWBF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), a comprehensive trading and financing technology platform transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles, is pleased to announce it has completed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement of common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company, pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 77,133,330 Common Shares at a price of CAD$0.015 per Common Share raising gross proceeds of CAD$1,157,000 (collectively, the "Second Tranche").

The aggregate gross proceeds from the Second Tranche, together with proceeds of CAD$1,040,000 from the first tranche, which closed on April 26, 2024, will be used to fund growth initiatives, and for general corporate and working capital purposes, including supporting lease origination.

All securities issued in connection with the Second Tranche are subject to applicable statutory hold periods.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTC Pink, and Frankfurt markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders PowerBand's transaction platform is being made available across the United States of America.

