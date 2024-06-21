Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Heidelberg Materials EUR700mil 10 year Green Bond

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21

Post Stabilisation - Heidelberg Materials EUR700mil 10 year Green Bond

June 21, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Heidelberg Materials AG

EUR 700mil 3.95% Green Bond due 19 July 2034

Standalone documentation

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Heidelberg Materials AG Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: XS2842061421 Aggregate nominal amount: € 700,000,000 Description: 3.95% Green Bond due 19 July 2034 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BofA Securities, Citigroup ING, SEB, Standard Chartered Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.