Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Heidelberg Materials EUR700mil 10 year Green Bond
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21
June 21, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Heidelberg Materials AG
EUR 700mil 3.95% Green Bond due 19 July 2034
Standalone documentation
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Heidelberg Materials AG
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
XS2842061421
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 700,000,000
Description:
3.95% Green Bond due 19 July 2034
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BofA Securities,
Citigroup
ING,
SEB,
Standard Chartered Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
