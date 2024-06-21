Marlon Hoffman Music: Two New Smashing Singles by Marlon Hoffman, Written by Davey Johnstone & Rick Otto, Soon to Be Released

The Songs are Included on Hoffman's Upcoming Record HOLY MATTERS, Co-Produced With Johnstone

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / "SUICIDE RIDE" and "RUNNIN OUTTA ROAD" are the first two singles to be released from the new album HOLY MATTERS by Marlon Hoffman. Both songs were written by Davey Johnstone (Elton John Band) and Rick Otto and are performed by Hoffman. The new songs dropping this summer are "SUICIDE RIDE" and "RUNNIN' OUTTA ROAD." Denny Seiwell, original member of WINGS, said, "'SUICIDE RIDE': No negotiation. This is bada** rock 'n' roll at its best - give me more, give me more, give me more!"

'Holy Matters' Album Cover

Photo of Marlon Hoffman Playing a Fender Guitar

The new album HOLY MATTERS is to be released in September 2024 everywhere.

Pre-Release Links:

Suicide Ride: https://youtu.be/XFgXLKGVxbY

Runnin' Outta Road: https://youtu.be/qS3A0wSgGkU

When Johnstone heard his friend Marlon's work with Marlon Hoffman Band (Le Happy & La Paix), he recognized that Hoffman's "Outlaw" voice and performance style was perfect for these songs. They recorded at Hoffman's Kenrose Studio where Johnstone recorded his album DEEPER THAN MY ROOTS in 2022. HOLY MATTERS is co-produced by Marlon Hoffman (Marlon Hoffman Band, The Clones STL, St. Louis Mopes) with Davey Johnstone (Elton John Band, Magna Carta, Alice Cooper, Stevie Nicks) and Bernard Fowler (Rolling Stones, The Charlie Watts Quintet, Tackhead). Musicians on the song "Suicide Ride" include: Davey Johnstone on Electric, Acoustic, Bass and Slide Guitars; Jesse Johnstone on Drums; Adam Chester on Piano; Charlie Johnstone, Mixing.

"I'm running to the nearest record store to get this one. Marlon's vocals are so honest and this bit of Americana rock 'n' roll southern style is really pulled across the finish line with Davey Johnstone's production and mandolin as well as the single-note guitar lines that hearken back to the days of great music gone by." - Denny Seiwell (Original member of Wings)

Musicians on the album include Marlon Hoffman, Davey Johnstone, Bernard Fowler (Rolling Stones), Phil Parlapiano (John Prine, Bonnie Raitt, Rod Stewart, Tracy Chapman), Stephen Ferrone (Average White Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), John O'Kennedy, Major Wynn, Jon Poli (Naked Eyes) and Jody Daley-Lovett.

For more information about the release of Holy Matters, visit https://marlonhoffman.com or contact Anita Lee Publicity at a.lee@anitaleepublicity.com.

