JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business 31 May 2024 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31st May 2024
US$ 4.08
JZCP's NAV at 31 May 2024 is $4.08 per share (30 April 2024: $4.08 per share), NAV increases due to net fx gains of 1 cent per share and income of 1 cent per share being offset by net investment losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 31 May 2024:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments 209,196
Cash at bank and treasuries 107,649
Other receivables 697
Total Assets 317,542
Liabilities
Other liabilities
1,513
Total liabilities 1,513
Net Asset Value 316,029
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.08
