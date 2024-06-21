JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business 31 May 2024 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st May 2024 US$ 4.08

JZCP's NAV at 31 May 2024 is $4.08 per share (30 April 2024: $4.08 per share), NAV increases due to net fx gains of 1 cent per share and income of 1 cent per share being offset by net investment losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 31 May 2024:



US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 209,196

Cash at bank and treasuries 107,649

Other receivables 697

Total Assets 317,542

Liabilities

Other liabilities

1,513

Total liabilities 1,513

Net Asset Value 316,029

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.08

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com