Bath & Body Works Introduces 'Investing in You'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Today Bath & Body Works announces a new initiative called 'Investing in you,' a dynamic suite of programs and benefits designed to support associates throughout their personal and professional journeys.

'Investing in you' fosters associate growth, development and retention by offering educational opportunities, tuition reimbursement options and financial stability resources to support career advancement and overall well-being.

These benefits are available to all eligible U.S. associates across its stores, distribution centers and home office. These benefits include:

Guild Education -A platform which offers access to tuition-free education opportunities, career mobility and financial freedom through flexible online courses with high-quality learning institutions. The program allows associates to obtain GED, associate/bachelor's and/or graduate degrees and certifications.

-A platform which offers access to tuition-free education opportunities, career mobility and financial freedom through flexible online courses with high-quality learning institutions. The program allows associates to obtain GED, associate/bachelor's and/or graduate degrees and certifications. Dream Brightly scholarship fund - 20 scholarships of $5,000 each, available annually, to current U.S. associates and their dependents and spouses to attend a post-secondary educational opportunity of their choosing.

- 20 scholarships of $5,000 each, available annually, to current U.S. associates and their dependents and spouses to attend a post-secondary educational opportunity of their choosing. Otterbein Advantage scholarship - Bath & Body Works associates, their spouse/domestic partner and their dependent children can access discounted tuition at Otterbein University, a private university located in Westerville, Ohio outside of Columbus.

- Bath & Body Works associates, their spouse/domestic partner and their dependent children can access discounted tuition at Otterbein University, a private university located in Westerville, Ohio outside of Columbus. Tuition reimbursement -Education reimbursement up to $3,000 per calendar year for work-related undergraduate, graduate or GED course work.

-Education reimbursement up to $3,000 per calendar year for work-related undergraduate, graduate or GED course work. Daily Pay -A service which offers associates access to a portion of earned wages before a scheduled pay day.

-A service which offers associates access to a portion of earned wages before a scheduled pay day. Wellness Center-A full-service healthcare facility located in the company's Columbus headquarters which offers affordable and convenient medical and wellness services.

"Our associates are the soul of our company, and investing in their well-being is a top priority," says Gina Boswell, Bath & Body Works CEO. "We are committed to providing growth and development opportunities which give our associates what they need to be at their best both personally and professionally. We believe that when people feel valued and empowered to be successful, we can continue to grow as a stronger, smarter business."

Learn more about Bath & Body Works' commitment to people and culture at bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,850 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 480 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

