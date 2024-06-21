Unusual Machines, Inc.: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE Unusual Machines Selected to Provide the First Drone for Red Cat's FANG Line of First-Person View Strike Systems

This press release amends the headline and corrects a misspelling in the previously released version

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Unusual Machines, Inc. , (NYSE American:UMAC) ("Unusual Machines" or the "Company"), a drone and drone components manufacturer, today announced it will provide the first drone and components in Red Cat's new FANG line of First-Person View (FPV) systems. This partnership underscores Unusual Machines' commitment to onshoring drone and component production, as well as its expertise in FPV technology.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. ?(Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat") recently introduced its new family of low-cost, portable unmanned Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and precision strike systems. Unusual Machines' expertise and production capabilities informed this selection to develop the first drone and components in the FANG line of planned FPV drones of different sizes and capabilities.

The partnership aligns with Red Cat's mission to deliver affordable and effective systems that meet the needs of the Pentagon's Replicator Initiative. Focusing on low-cost, high volume production methods and industry expertise, Unusual Machines enables Red Cat to manufacture its entry FPV drone alongside Teal and FlightWave's products at scale while ensuring performance and reliability.

Unusual Machines is also a member of the Red Cat Futures Initiative (RFI), an independent, industry-wide consortium of robotics and autonomous systems (RAS) partners leveraging innovative technologies to bridge critical gaps and bolster support for warfighters through open architecture and interoperability. This highlights Unusual Machines' commitment to advancing unmanned aircraft systems through collaboration with partners.

"We are excited to kickstart our enterprise business and domestic production while working with the people we know very well at Red Cat," says Allan Evans, Unusual Machines CEO. "Their team is committed to providing the warfighter with the best set of solutions possible and we are committed to providing them with a robust, high quality, low cost supply chain that is proudly made in the USA."

"We have a longstanding relationship with Unusual Machines with the divestiture of our consumer drone business, and the recent introduction of our new Family of Systems provides the perfect time to partner on the development of our first FPV drone with strike capability," said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. "First-Person View drones

are becoming highly prevalent on the battlefield, and we see significant opportunities to develop a line of FPV systems with a wide range of tactical capabilities."

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. Red Cat is Unusual Machine's principal shareholder.

For more information visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com/ .

About Red Cat, Inc.??

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Red Cat's solutions are designed to " Dominate the Night " and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class, the Edge 130 Blue, and the industry's first Blue UAS certified FPV drone, FANG, optimized for the defense industry with surgical strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

Forward-Looking Statements?

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including the Company will realize significant opportunities to develop a line of FPV systems with a wide range of tactical capabilities and its ability to become a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The results expected by some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that affect the Company's ability to achieve these forward looking statements are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's final Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the success of this new venture is subject to Red cat's ability to generate orders and the effectiveness of Red Cat's technology as well as our drones. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

