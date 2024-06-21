

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite U mission. or GOES-U, will launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



The GOES-U satellite, the final addition to GOES-R series, will help to prepare for two kinds of weather - Earth and space weather. The GOES satellites serve a critical role in providing continuous coverage of the Western Hemisphere, including monitoring tropical systems in the eastern Pacific and Atlantic oceans. This continuous monitoring aids scientists and forecasters in issuing timely warnings and forecasts to help protect the one billion people who live and work in the Americas.



Additionally, GOES-U carries a new compact coronagraph that will image the outer layer of the Sun's atmosphere to detect and characterize coronal mass ejections.



