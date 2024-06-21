Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director / PDMR Shareholding

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Director / PDMR Shareholding 21-Jun-2024 / 16:28 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 June 2024 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 21 June 2024 of the following transaction by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"). Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris, Chief Financial Officer, exercised 41,052 vested nil-cost share options granted under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Upon exercise, a proportion of the vested award was sold to pay the tax liability arising upon exercise, while the remainder was retained. Share Options Shares Shares Average price Date of Shareholding Shareholding Name Position Option exercised sold retained per share of sale post percentage post Scheme for tax sale (GBP) transaction transaction (%) Total - G. Gabriel CFO 2014 41,052 19,363 21,689 1.520954 21-06-2024 Papineau-Legris 0.2 Papineau-Legris LTIP 441,689

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Gabriel Papineau-Legris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited a) type of instrument ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Identification code 1. Exercise of 41,052 Nil-cost options pursuant to 2014 LTIP (2021 award) b) Nature of the transaction 2. Sale of 19,363 shares to cover tax liability Price(s) Volume(s) 0p 41,052 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 152.0954p 19,363

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 0p 41,052 GBP0 d) - Price 152.0954p 19,363 GBP29,450.23 - Total

e) Date of the transaction 21 June 2024

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

