Freitag, 21.06.2024

WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
21.06.24
19:19 Uhr
1,836 Euro
+0,160
+9,55 %
21.06.2024 18:01 Uhr
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director / PDMR Shareholding 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
21-Jun-2024 / 16:28 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
21 June 2024 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
 
 
Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 21 June 2024 of the following transaction by persons discharging 
managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"). 
 
Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris, Chief Financial Officer, exercised 41,052 vested nil-cost share options granted under the 
2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Upon exercise, a proportion of the vested award was sold to pay the tax 
liability arising upon exercise, while the remainder was retained. 
 
             Share  Options  Shares Shares  Average price Date of  Shareholding  Shareholding 
Name      Position Option exercised sold  retained per share of  sale    post      percentage post 
             Scheme      for tax     sale (GBP)         transaction   transaction (%) 
                                           Total - G. 
Gabriel     CFO   2014  41,052  19,363 21,689  1.520954    21-06-2024 Papineau-Legris 0.2 
Papineau-Legris     LTIP 
                                           441,689

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Gabriel Papineau-Legris 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Chief Financial Officer 
b) 
       Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                   Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                    213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
a)      type of instrument 
 
 
                            ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
       Identification code 
                             1. Exercise of 41,052 Nil-cost options pursuant to 
                              2014 LTIP (2021 award) 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                            2. Sale of 19,363 shares to cover tax liability 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                            0p       41,052 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            152.0954p   19,363

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                            0p      41,052         GBP0 
d)     -       Price 
                            152.0954p   19,363         GBP29,450.23 
       -       Total

e) Date of the transaction 21 June 2024

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 329581 
EQS News ID:  1930931 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1930931&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2024 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
