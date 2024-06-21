Palisade Bio, Inc.: Palisade Bio Provides Update on Advancement of its Strategic Collaboration with Strand Life Sciences

- Collaboration advancing Palisade Bio's precision medicine approach through access to cutting-edge expertise and tools in bioinformatics

Carlsbad, CA, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) ("Palisade", "Palisade Bio" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today provided an update on key areas of progress for its previously announced strategic collaboration with Strand Life Sciences ("Strand"), a leading bioinformatics specialist, aimed at advancing precision medicine for ulcerative colitis (UC) therapy.

Under the collaboration through an extensive analysis of transcriptomics datasets and clinical biomarkers, Palisade Bio and Strand have identified promising PDE4-related biomarkers associated with UC pathology, providing valuable insights for targeted therapeutic interventions.

Key areas of progress include:

Candidate Predictive Biomarker Identification:

Candidate PDE4-related biomarkers overlapping with UC pathophysiology have been identified, paving the way for the development of innovative precision medicine approaches for treatment of UC patients with PDE4-inhibitors.



Patient Stratification:

Ongoing research focuses on refining patient selection strategies based on PDE4-related biomarkers and disease characteristics to optimize clinical outcomes for patients with UC.



Pipeline Development:

Progress has been made in refining Palisade's precision medicine approach, integrating clinical biomarkers, disease activity measures, and transcriptomics data, to tailor personalized UC therapies.

Dr. Mitch Jones, CMO at Palisade Bio stated, "We remain committed to advancing precision medicine solutions for UC and other inflammatory indications. Collaborative efforts with Strand and other partners will continue to drive innovation and transform the landscape of UC treatment."

"Looking ahead, as we pioneer innovative precision medicine approaches, Palisade aims to become a leader in developing precision medicine solutions within inflammatory and fibrotic indications, creating value for investors and helping patients," added JD Finley, Palisade Bio's CEO.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the extent of our cash runway; our ability to successfully develop our licensed technologies; estimates about the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets, including any potential revenue generated; future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes or developments in the United States (U.S.) and foreign countries and the impact of these changes; our ability to maintain the Nasdaq listing of our securities; our ability to build a commercial infrastructure in the U.S. and other markets; our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; our ability to identify and qualify manufacturers to provide API and manufacture drug product; our ability to enter into commercial supply agreements; the success of competing technologies that are or may become available; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; our ability to attract collaborators and strategic partnerships; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any global event on our business, and operations, and supply. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company's ability to advance its nonclinical and clinical programs, the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing to fund future operations and development of its product candidates. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 26, 2024 and May 13, 2024, respectively. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.