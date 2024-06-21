Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
21.06.24
09:59 Uhr
0,980 Euro
-0,010
-1,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9651,33019:29
Dow Jones News
21.06.2024 18:52 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Jun-2024 / 17:21 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
21 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               21 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      100,000 
Highest price paid per share:         85.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          83.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 84.9089p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 349,900,159 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (349,900,159) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      84.9089p                    100,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
3208               84.80       10:47:57          00070373359TRLO0      XLON 
93                84.80       10:47:57          00070373358TRLO0      XLON 
93                84.80       10:47:57          00070373360TRLO0      XLON 
3037               84.80       10:54:30          00070373628TRLO0      XLON 
5881               84.80       10:54:30          00070373635TRLO0      XLON 
4852               84.80       10:54:30          00070373634TRLO0      XLON 
1865               84.80       10:54:30          00070373633TRLO0      XLON 
1020               84.80       10:54:30          00070373632TRLO0      XLON 
5878               84.80       10:54:30          00070373631TRLO0      XLON 
6161               84.80       10:54:30          00070373630TRLO0      XLON 
196                84.80       10:54:30          00070373629TRLO0      XLON 
288                84.20       10:54:31          00070373648TRLO0      XLON 
2414               84.20       10:54:31          00070373651TRLO0      XLON 
5156               84.20       10:54:31          00070373650TRLO0      XLON 
93                84.20       10:54:31          00070373649TRLO0      XLON 
2955               84.20       10:54:31          00070373652TRLO0      XLON 
2355               84.20       10:54:31          00070373653TRLO0      XLON 
2469               83.80       10:54:32          00070373654TRLO0      XLON 
3414               83.80       10:54:32          00070373656TRLO0      XLON 
374                83.80       10:54:32          00070373655TRLO0      XLON 
823                85.20       14:41:43          00070378068TRLO0      XLON 
314                85.20       14:41:43          00070378067TRLO0      XLON 
1140               85.20       14:41:43          00070378075TRLO0      XLON 
4458               85.20       14:41:43          00070378073TRLO0      XLON 
354                85.20       14:41:43          00070378071TRLO0      XLON 
6682               85.20       14:41:43          00070378078TRLO0      XLON 
1460               85.20       14:41:43          00070378077TRLO0      XLON 
492                85.20       14:41:44          00070378079TRLO0      XLON 
29115               85.40       15:50:30          00070380681TRLO0      XLON 
3360               85.20       16:02:01          00070381065TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  329589 
EQS News ID:  1930955 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1930955&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2024 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.