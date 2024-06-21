DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 21-Jun-2024 / 17:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 21 June 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 21 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per share: 85.40p Lowest price paid per share: 83.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 84.9089p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 349,900,159 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (349,900,159) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 84.9089p 100,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 3208 84.80 10:47:57 00070373359TRLO0 XLON 93 84.80 10:47:57 00070373358TRLO0 XLON 93 84.80 10:47:57 00070373360TRLO0 XLON 3037 84.80 10:54:30 00070373628TRLO0 XLON 5881 84.80 10:54:30 00070373635TRLO0 XLON 4852 84.80 10:54:30 00070373634TRLO0 XLON 1865 84.80 10:54:30 00070373633TRLO0 XLON 1020 84.80 10:54:30 00070373632TRLO0 XLON 5878 84.80 10:54:30 00070373631TRLO0 XLON 6161 84.80 10:54:30 00070373630TRLO0 XLON 196 84.80 10:54:30 00070373629TRLO0 XLON 288 84.20 10:54:31 00070373648TRLO0 XLON 2414 84.20 10:54:31 00070373651TRLO0 XLON 5156 84.20 10:54:31 00070373650TRLO0 XLON 93 84.20 10:54:31 00070373649TRLO0 XLON 2955 84.20 10:54:31 00070373652TRLO0 XLON 2355 84.20 10:54:31 00070373653TRLO0 XLON 2469 83.80 10:54:32 00070373654TRLO0 XLON 3414 83.80 10:54:32 00070373656TRLO0 XLON 374 83.80 10:54:32 00070373655TRLO0 XLON 823 85.20 14:41:43 00070378068TRLO0 XLON 314 85.20 14:41:43 00070378067TRLO0 XLON 1140 85.20 14:41:43 00070378075TRLO0 XLON 4458 85.20 14:41:43 00070378073TRLO0 XLON 354 85.20 14:41:43 00070378071TRLO0 XLON 6682 85.20 14:41:43 00070378078TRLO0 XLON 1460 85.20 14:41:43 00070378077TRLO0 XLON 492 85.20 14:41:44 00070378079TRLO0 XLON 29115 85.40 15:50:30 00070380681TRLO0 XLON 3360 85.20 16:02:01 00070381065TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

