

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Recently, a team of researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and University College London, along with their collaborators, made an extraordinary discovery related to the immune response to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), that explains how some individuals avoid getting COVID-19. Using single-cell sequencing, the researchers found a unique immune response that acts as a powerful defense mechanism against the virus.



Unlike previous studies that focused on the immune response of COVID-19 patients after symptom onset, this study captured the immune responses of individuals with no prior exposure to the virus. The comprehensive study, published in the journal Nature, provides a detailed timeline of the body's response to SARS-CoV-2 exposure.



Dr. Rik Lindeboom, co-first author of the study, highlighted the significance of the research, stating, 'This was an incredibly unique opportunity to observe what immune responses look like when encountering a new pathogen in adults with no prior history of COVID-19, in a controlled setting where factors such as time of infection and comorbidities could be managed.'



In a controlled laboratory environment, 36 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30 were intentionally infected with a pre-Alpha strain of SARS-CoV-2. The researchers meticulously monitored the volunteers' blood and nasal lining before and during the infection. Additionally, analysis of blood and nasal swabs collected up to a year after infection revealed a unique immune response in the nasal tissues of individuals who did not develop COVID-19.



This unique immune response included the activation of mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT) cells, a reduction in inflammatory white blood cells, clearance of the virus, and elevated expression of the gene HLA-DQA2 in nasal cells. Notably, the gene HLA-DQA2 has previously been linked to mild or symptomless SARS-CoV-2 infections.



In contrast, individuals who experienced a sustained infection exhibited a rapid immune response in the blood but a slower one in the nose, which allowed the virus to establish itself. The researchers also identified common patterns in activated T cell receptors, providing valuable insights into immune cell communication and the potential for targeted T cell therapies not only for COVID-19 but potentially for other diseases as well.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken