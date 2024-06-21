Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2024) - 1319735 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed on a non-brokered private placement financing of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary 1000406106 Ontario Inc. (the "Subsidiary") through the sale of 25,000 special warrants of the Subsidiary (each, a "Special Warrant") at a price of $1.00 per Special Warrant for a total of $25,000.00 in proceeds (the "Offering"). The Special Warrants entitle Subscribers to purchase shares of the Subsidiary until such time as the Company completes a reverse takeover ("RTO"). If the Subscriber exercises its Special Warrants for shares of the Subsidiary prior to an RTO, then the Subscriber will be issued shares of the Company at completion of the RTO.

For more information, please contact:

1319735 B.C. LTD.

Binyomin Posen

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director

Telephone: 416 481-2222

Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

