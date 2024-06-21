ALK Abello: ALK upgrades its full-year revenue and earnings outlook

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF) today announced that the full-year financial outlook has been upgraded to reflect better than expected sales performance in Q2 and an improved outlook for the remainder of the year.

Revenue is now expected to grow by 12-15% in local currencies (prev.: 10-13%).

The EBIT margin is now expected to improve to 18-20% (prev.: 17-19%) vs. 14% in 2023.

The full-year revenue outlook has been upgraded primarily to reflect a continued strong momentum in tablet sales, improved performance for injection- and drop-based allergy immunotherapy products (SCIT/SLIT-drops) as well as an improved pricing outlook in parts of Europe.

The full-year earnings upgrade is driven by the higher sales growth and continued operational leverage. The earnings outlook still includes one-off costs of approximately DKK 60 million related to optimisation efforts as previously communicated. Furthermore, the recent news regarding China (ref Company Announcement 13/2024) does not impact this updated outlook.

Commenting on the revised outlook, CEO Peter Halling said: "We are pleased to see the continued strong momentum in our core business, as we witness a growing demand for allergy immunotherapy medicines for people with uncontrolled allergies. The guidance upgrade for 2024 is mainly driven by a stronger outlook for European sales across multiple markets."

ALK will release its Q2 report on 23 August 2024.

