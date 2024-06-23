Juniper Biologics Expands Distribution Rights for Caris Life Sciences' Molecular Profiling in the Middle East and Africa

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-headquartered Juniper Biologics Pte Ltd (Juniper), a leading healthcare and pharmaceuticals company focused on commercialising novel therapies, has been granted distribution rights for Caris Life Sciences (Caris)' solid tumour molecular profiling services in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Caris is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer. This expansion follows the initial January 2023 distribution rights partnership with Caris for the same services in Southeast Asia (SEA). Juniper is now poised to offer Caris' advanced solid tumour molecular profiling services across a broader region, enhancing patient access to personalised treatment options.

Caris' best-in-class molecular profiling, combined with proprietary artificial intelligence, provides more precise and individualized cancer treatments. This profiling approach assesses DNA, RNA, and proteins, revealing a molecular blueprint that identifies treatment options specific to each patient's cancer. Caris has developed the world's largest and most informative platform for cancer analysis, featuring the most advanced tumour profiling available, including Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing across over 23,000 genes. By analysing biomarkers found in tumours, Caris helps healthcare providers make informed choices for personalised care.

Juniper Biologics is committed to driving positive change in the pharmaceutical industry on a global scale. Aligned with its mission to deliver transformative therapies through bold scientific innovation, Juniper's collaboration with Caris will enhance access to quality treatments for patient communities in the Middle East and Africa. Juniper continues to pursue impactful partnerships aimed at uplifting communities and individuals, especially in underserved regions where access to advanced therapies is limited.

Raman Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Juniper Biologics, spoke on the successful acquisition: "Caris molecular profiling bridges the gap between tumour biology and cancer treatments, guiding precision medicine through personalised treatment selection for physicians and their patients. Our exclusive partnership with Caris Life Sciences to distribute this service in the Middle East and Africa will significantly empower healthcare professionals to make informed decisions for their patients. This service enables oncologists to recommend highly personalised treatments that specifically target a patient's cancer, thereby improving and expanding their care options. This targeted approach offers patients, particularly those with rare or aggressive cancers, an improved quality of life."

"Caris is pleased to expand the distribution of our molecular profiling services in the Middle East and Africa through our partnership with Juniper Biologics," said Caris President David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA. "This collaboration aligns with Caris' goal of enabling clinicians worldwide to make the best individualised treatment choices for their patients and ultimately helping to improve patient outcomes."

This partnership marks a significant milestone in expanding access to personalised medicine and advanced cancer treatment technologies in the Middle East and Africa.

About Juniper Biologics

Backed by The Sylvan Group, Juniper Biologics is a science-led healthcare company focused on delivering novel therapies to improve the health and quality of life of patients, by building a growing presence in Oncology and Oncology Supportive Care, Rare/Orphan Diseases and Gene Therapy. It was founded on a vision to provide treatments for unmet medical needs focused?on specialist therapy areas in which it can make the most difference.?Through bold and transformative science, Juniper Biologics is committed to creating possibilities that have the potential to become the next generation of life-changing medicines for patient communities in China, Japan, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, and Africa.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multi-modal database and computing capability needed to analyse and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data, and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection, and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

