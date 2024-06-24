Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR S c h l i e r e n, 24 June 2024: Delayed commissioning of systems for the production of reinforcing wire mesh is leading to significantly higher costs and to the threat of conventional penalties for the Schlatter Group. Schlatter is therefore recognising provisions in the low single-digit million range. The operating result for the first half of 2024 will therefore be significantly below the previous year's figure; however, Schlatter expects a positive operating result (EBIT). Order intake in the first half of the year developed according to plan, and the Schlatter Group is well utilised for the second half of the year. Schlatter is endeavouring to build on the positive earnings performance of the previous financial year in the second half of the year. Further information Schlatter Industries AG Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer Mobile +41 79 343 62 62 werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com Agenda 16.08.2024 Publication of half-year report 2024

Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.



This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments. ------------------------------

