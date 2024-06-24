Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim acquires Cand-Landi Group to accelerate decarbonization and circularity in Switzerland



24.06.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Cand-Landi Group's businesses range from recycling and waste management to aggregates and ready-mix

Advances decarbonization with new sources of alternative raw materials and alternative fuels

Leading circular construction company in Western Switzerland Holcim acquires the Cand-Landi Group in Switzerland to advance decarbonization and circular construction. With consolidated net sales of CHF 70 million and 250 employees, Cand-Landi's diversified businesses range from recycling and waste management to aggregates and ready-mix. The acquisition will accelerate decarbonization at Holcim's Eclépens plant by providing new sources of alternative raw materials and alternative fuels. It also increases by 100,000 tons a year Holcim's recycling of construction demolition materials into new building solutions. Miljan Gutovic, CEO of Holcim: "The acquisition of the Cand-Landi Group will advance decarbonization and circularity in Switzerland, a lighthouse market for innovation at Holcim. I look forward to welcoming all 250 employees of the Cand-Landi Group and investing in our next chapter of growth together." A leader in recycling for French-speaking Switzerland, the Cand-Landi Group has been family-owned for 128 years. Following a successful partnership between Holcim and Cand-Landi for many years, the acquisition will provide customers with even more comprehensive solutions in construction, logistics and the circular economy. With its high value-add railway logistics services and network, Cand-Landi diversifies Holcim's business while also contributing to its goal of decarbonizing its own operations. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet, our 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers across all regions to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact and ECOPlanet to our circular technology platform ECOCycle®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are on the way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

