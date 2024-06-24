Anzeige
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
Frankfurt
24.06.24
08:17 Uhr
8,350 Euro
-0,150
-1,76 %
PR Newswire
24.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

24 June 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

21 June 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

48,534

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

721.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

711.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

717.1555p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,871,947 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,584,225 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

68

719

09:21:16

OD_82QxKms-00

XLON

474

719

09:21:16

OD_82QxKms-02

XLON

7

719

09:21:16

OD_82QxKmt-00

XLON

242

717

09:21:24

OD_82QxN0P-00

TRQX

65

717

09:22:42

OD_82QxhCF-00

XLON

13

717

09:22:42

OD_82QxhCG-00

TRQX

64

717

09:22:42

OD_82QxhCG-02

XLON

268

717

09:22:42

OD_82QxhCH-01

XLON

75

716

10:09:27

OD_82R9SqP-00

CHIX

237

713

10:21:01

OD_82RCNOF-00

TRQX

54

715

10:45:01

OD_82RIQ8Q-00

XLON

315

715

10:45:01

OD_82RIQ8Q-02

XLON

294

715

10:45:02

OD_82RIQOQ-00

XLON

219

715

10:45:02

OD_82RIQOR-01

XLON

467

714

10:50:03

OD_82RJgjT-00

CHIX

434

714

10:50:03

OD_82RJgjU-00

XLON

498

714

10:50:03

OD_82RJgjU-02

BATE

69

713

10:50:03

OD_82RJgjV-00

TRQX

105

713

10:50:03

OD_82RJgjW-00

TRQX

1

713

10:50:03

OD_82RJgjW-02

AQXE

1

713

10:50:03

OD_82RJgjX-00

AQXE

1

713

10:50:03

OD_82RJgjX-02

AQXE

318

713

10:50:03

OD_82RJgjY-01

AQXE

330

713

11:02:06

OD_82RMimX-00

XLON

316

713

11:02:06

OD_82RMimY-00

XLON

203

714

11:14:09

OD_82RPkrt-00

XLON

270

714

11:14:09

OD_82RPkrt-02

XLON

179

715

11:37:41

OD_82RVgDM-00

XLON

491

715

11:37:41

OD_82RVgDM-02

XLON

42

715

11:37:41

OD_82RVgDN-01

XLON

1446

719

12:04:00

OD_82RcIlh-00

XLON

357

719

12:04:00

OD_82RcIli-00

BATE

1

721

12:06:25

OD_82Rcugb-00

CHIX

422

720

12:08:31

OD_82RdRGi-00

CHIX

7086

720

12:08:31

OD_82RdRGi-02

XLON

221

720

12:08:31

OD_82RdRGj-01

TRQX

147

719

12:08:32

OD_82RdRjU-00

CHIX

328

720

12:43:06

OD_82Rm9Gl-00

XLON

310

720

12:43:06

OD_82Rm9Gm-00

XLON

54

720

12:43:06

OD_82Rm9Gm-02

XLON

123

721

12:55:08

OD_82RpB5l-00

XLON

24

721

12:55:08

OD_82RpB5m-01

XLON

90

719

12:55:08

OD_82RpB65-00

AQXE

128

719

12:56:35

OD_82RpXX7-00

AQXE

531

719

12:56:35

OD_82RpXX8-00

CHIX

358

719

12:56:35

OD_82RpXX9-00

BATE

506

719

12:56:35

OD_82RpXX9-02

XLON

1567

719

12:56:35

OD_82RpXXA-00

XLON

99

719

12:56:35

OD_82RpXXA-02

XLON

67

717

12:56:42

OD_82RpZVG-00

XLON

200

717

12:56:43

OD_82RpZmo-00

XLON

11

717

12:56:43

OD_82RpZmr-00

XLON

1190

717

12:57:21

OD_82RpjgU-00

XLON

11

716

12:57:22

OD_82Rpk0d-00

XLON

547

716

12:57:23

OD_82Rpk0z-00

XLON

103

715

13:20:40

OD_82RvbbB-00

CHIX

276

715

13:20:40

OD_82RvbbB-02

CHIX

210

715

13:55:53

OD_82S4TK3-00

XLON

217

715

13:55:53

OD_82S4TK3-02

XLON

463

715

13:55:53

OD_82S4TK4-00

XLON

210

715

13:55:53

OD_82S4TK4-02

XLON

357

715

13:55:53

OD_82S4TK5-00

XLON

700

716

14:06:19

OD_82S75yS-00

XLON

80

716

14:06:19

OD_82S75yT-00

XLON

231

715

14:38:46

OD_82SFGY9-00

AQXE

201

715

14:38:46

OD_82SFGY9-02

TRQX

636

715

14:38:46

OD_82SFGYA-01

XLON

368

714

14:38:46

OD_82SFGYA-03

BATE

171

712

14:38:48

OD_82SFH3x-00

XLON

538

712

14:38:48

OD_82SFH3x-02

XLON

540

711

15:02:16

OD_82SLBQz-00

XLON

418

711

15:02:16

OD_82SLBQz-02

CHIX

646

711

15:02:16

OD_82SLBR0-00

XLON

684

711

15:02:16

OD_82SLBR0-02

XLON

550

716

15:33:56

OD_82ST9l6-00

XLON

199

716

15:33:56

OD_82ST9l7-00

XLON

200

716

15:33:56

OD_82ST9l7-02

XLON

528

717

15:39:00

OD_82SUQg9-00

CHIX

561

717

15:39:00

OD_82SUQgA-01

BATE

113

720

15:58:45

OD_82SZP7F-00

XLON

370

721

16:02:47

OD_82SaQ4T-00

XLON

592

721

16:02:47

OD_82SaQ4U-00

XLON

194

719

16:05:01

OD_82Saypu-00

TRQX

278

719

16:05:01

OD_82Saypv-00

AQXE

400

719

16:05:01

OD_82Saypw-00

XLON

407

719

16:05:01

OD_82Saypw-02

BATE

836

719

16:05:01

OD_82Saypx-01

XLON

1241

719

16:05:01

OD_82Saypy-00

XLON

602

719

16:05:01

OD_82Saypy-02

XLON

368

716

16:05:04

OD_82SazjO-00

CHIX

3512

716

16:05:04

OD_82SazjP-00

XLON

839

715

16:05:59

OD_82SbE3p-00

XLON

219

715

16:05:59

OD_82SbE3p-02

XLON

123

717

16:08:54

OD_82SbxXn-00

XLON

198

717

16:08:54

OD_82SbxXn-02

XLON

287

717

16:08:54

OD_82SbxXo-00

XLON

217

717

16:08:54

OD_82SbxXp-00

XLON

330

717

16:08:54

OD_82SbxXp-02

XLON

158

719

16:12:56

OD_82ScyVI-00

XLON

200

719

16:12:56

OD_82ScyVJ-00

XLON

284

719

16:12:56

OD_82ScyVJ-02

XLON

370

719

16:12:56

OD_82ScyVJ-04

XLON

253

719

16:12:56

OD_82ScyVK-00

XLON

101

719

16:12:56

OD_82ScyVL-00

XLON

803

718

16:12:57

OD_82Scymo-00

XLON

250

718

16:13:33

OD_82Sd883-00

AQXE

602

718

16:13:33

OD_82Sd884-00

XLON

384

718

16:13:33

OD_82Sd884-02

BATE

34

718

16:13:33

OD_82Sd885-00

BATE

27

717

16:13:45

OD_82SdB4e-00

XLON

197

717

16:13:45

OD_82SdB4f-00

TRQX

191

717

16:13:45

OD_82SdB4f-02

XLON

148

717

16:13:45

OD_82SdB4g-00

XLON

306

716

16:29:24

OD_82Sh7NP-00

XLON

395

716

16:29:24

OD_82Sh7NP-02

CHIX

162

716

16:29:24

OD_82Sh7NQ-01

XLON

44

717

16:29:40

OD_82ShBgZ-00

TRQX

31

717

16:29:40

OD_82ShBga-00

TRQX

8

717

16:29:41

OD_82ShBwo-00

TRQX

3

717

16:29:41

OD_82ShBwr-00

TRQX

7

717

16:29:41

OD_82ShBwr-02

TRQX

22

718

16:29:47

OD_82ShDVW-00

BATE

165

718

16:29:47

OD_82ShDVX-00

BATE

450

718

16:29:47

OD_82ShDVX-02

BATE

20

718

16:29:48

OD_82ShDlb-00

TRQX

4

718

16:29:49

OD_82ShE1j-00

TRQX

1

718

16:29:49

OD_82ShE1k-00

TRQX

1

718

16:29:50

OD_82ShEHo-00

TRQX

215

718

16:29:52

OD_82ShEoR-00

BATE

54

718

16:29:53

OD_82ShF4K-00

BATE

13

718

16:29:54

OD_82ShFKR-00

BATE

4

718

16:29:55

OD_82ShFad-00

BATE

1

718

16:29:56

OD_82ShFqj-00

BATE

469

717

16:29:59

OD_82ShGd5-00

XLON



