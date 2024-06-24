Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

www.bodycote.com

24 June 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase: 21 June 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 48,534 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 721.0p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 711.0p Volume weighted average price paid per share: (pence per share) 717.1555p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,871,947 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,584,225 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 68 719 09:21:16 OD_82QxKms-00 XLON 474 719 09:21:16 OD_82QxKms-02 XLON 7 719 09:21:16 OD_82QxKmt-00 XLON 242 717 09:21:24 OD_82QxN0P-00 TRQX 65 717 09:22:42 OD_82QxhCF-00 XLON 13 717 09:22:42 OD_82QxhCG-00 TRQX 64 717 09:22:42 OD_82QxhCG-02 XLON 268 717 09:22:42 OD_82QxhCH-01 XLON 75 716 10:09:27 OD_82R9SqP-00 CHIX 237 713 10:21:01 OD_82RCNOF-00 TRQX 54 715 10:45:01 OD_82RIQ8Q-00 XLON 315 715 10:45:01 OD_82RIQ8Q-02 XLON 294 715 10:45:02 OD_82RIQOQ-00 XLON 219 715 10:45:02 OD_82RIQOR-01 XLON 467 714 10:50:03 OD_82RJgjT-00 CHIX 434 714 10:50:03 OD_82RJgjU-00 XLON 498 714 10:50:03 OD_82RJgjU-02 BATE 69 713 10:50:03 OD_82RJgjV-00 TRQX 105 713 10:50:03 OD_82RJgjW-00 TRQX 1 713 10:50:03 OD_82RJgjW-02 AQXE 1 713 10:50:03 OD_82RJgjX-00 AQXE 1 713 10:50:03 OD_82RJgjX-02 AQXE 318 713 10:50:03 OD_82RJgjY-01 AQXE 330 713 11:02:06 OD_82RMimX-00 XLON 316 713 11:02:06 OD_82RMimY-00 XLON 203 714 11:14:09 OD_82RPkrt-00 XLON 270 714 11:14:09 OD_82RPkrt-02 XLON 179 715 11:37:41 OD_82RVgDM-00 XLON 491 715 11:37:41 OD_82RVgDM-02 XLON 42 715 11:37:41 OD_82RVgDN-01 XLON 1446 719 12:04:00 OD_82RcIlh-00 XLON 357 719 12:04:00 OD_82RcIli-00 BATE 1 721 12:06:25 OD_82Rcugb-00 CHIX 422 720 12:08:31 OD_82RdRGi-00 CHIX 7086 720 12:08:31 OD_82RdRGi-02 XLON 221 720 12:08:31 OD_82RdRGj-01 TRQX 147 719 12:08:32 OD_82RdRjU-00 CHIX 328 720 12:43:06 OD_82Rm9Gl-00 XLON 310 720 12:43:06 OD_82Rm9Gm-00 XLON 54 720 12:43:06 OD_82Rm9Gm-02 XLON 123 721 12:55:08 OD_82RpB5l-00 XLON 24 721 12:55:08 OD_82RpB5m-01 XLON 90 719 12:55:08 OD_82RpB65-00 AQXE 128 719 12:56:35 OD_82RpXX7-00 AQXE 531 719 12:56:35 OD_82RpXX8-00 CHIX 358 719 12:56:35 OD_82RpXX9-00 BATE 506 719 12:56:35 OD_82RpXX9-02 XLON 1567 719 12:56:35 OD_82RpXXA-00 XLON 99 719 12:56:35 OD_82RpXXA-02 XLON 67 717 12:56:42 OD_82RpZVG-00 XLON 200 717 12:56:43 OD_82RpZmo-00 XLON 11 717 12:56:43 OD_82RpZmr-00 XLON 1190 717 12:57:21 OD_82RpjgU-00 XLON 11 716 12:57:22 OD_82Rpk0d-00 XLON 547 716 12:57:23 OD_82Rpk0z-00 XLON 103 715 13:20:40 OD_82RvbbB-00 CHIX 276 715 13:20:40 OD_82RvbbB-02 CHIX 210 715 13:55:53 OD_82S4TK3-00 XLON 217 715 13:55:53 OD_82S4TK3-02 XLON 463 715 13:55:53 OD_82S4TK4-00 XLON 210 715 13:55:53 OD_82S4TK4-02 XLON 357 715 13:55:53 OD_82S4TK5-00 XLON 700 716 14:06:19 OD_82S75yS-00 XLON 80 716 14:06:19 OD_82S75yT-00 XLON 231 715 14:38:46 OD_82SFGY9-00 AQXE 201 715 14:38:46 OD_82SFGY9-02 TRQX 636 715 14:38:46 OD_82SFGYA-01 XLON 368 714 14:38:46 OD_82SFGYA-03 BATE 171 712 14:38:48 OD_82SFH3x-00 XLON 538 712 14:38:48 OD_82SFH3x-02 XLON 540 711 15:02:16 OD_82SLBQz-00 XLON 418 711 15:02:16 OD_82SLBQz-02 CHIX 646 711 15:02:16 OD_82SLBR0-00 XLON 684 711 15:02:16 OD_82SLBR0-02 XLON 550 716 15:33:56 OD_82ST9l6-00 XLON 199 716 15:33:56 OD_82ST9l7-00 XLON 200 716 15:33:56 OD_82ST9l7-02 XLON 528 717 15:39:00 OD_82SUQg9-00 CHIX 561 717 15:39:00 OD_82SUQgA-01 BATE 113 720 15:58:45 OD_82SZP7F-00 XLON 370 721 16:02:47 OD_82SaQ4T-00 XLON 592 721 16:02:47 OD_82SaQ4U-00 XLON 194 719 16:05:01 OD_82Saypu-00 TRQX 278 719 16:05:01 OD_82Saypv-00 AQXE 400 719 16:05:01 OD_82Saypw-00 XLON 407 719 16:05:01 OD_82Saypw-02 BATE 836 719 16:05:01 OD_82Saypx-01 XLON 1241 719 16:05:01 OD_82Saypy-00 XLON 602 719 16:05:01 OD_82Saypy-02 XLON 368 716 16:05:04 OD_82SazjO-00 CHIX 3512 716 16:05:04 OD_82SazjP-00 XLON 839 715 16:05:59 OD_82SbE3p-00 XLON 219 715 16:05:59 OD_82SbE3p-02 XLON 123 717 16:08:54 OD_82SbxXn-00 XLON 198 717 16:08:54 OD_82SbxXn-02 XLON 287 717 16:08:54 OD_82SbxXo-00 XLON 217 717 16:08:54 OD_82SbxXp-00 XLON 330 717 16:08:54 OD_82SbxXp-02 XLON 158 719 16:12:56 OD_82ScyVI-00 XLON 200 719 16:12:56 OD_82ScyVJ-00 XLON 284 719 16:12:56 OD_82ScyVJ-02 XLON 370 719 16:12:56 OD_82ScyVJ-04 XLON 253 719 16:12:56 OD_82ScyVK-00 XLON 101 719 16:12:56 OD_82ScyVL-00 XLON 803 718 16:12:57 OD_82Scymo-00 XLON 250 718 16:13:33 OD_82Sd883-00 AQXE 602 718 16:13:33 OD_82Sd884-00 XLON 384 718 16:13:33 OD_82Sd884-02 BATE 34 718 16:13:33 OD_82Sd885-00 BATE 27 717 16:13:45 OD_82SdB4e-00 XLON 197 717 16:13:45 OD_82SdB4f-00 TRQX 191 717 16:13:45 OD_82SdB4f-02 XLON 148 717 16:13:45 OD_82SdB4g-00 XLON 306 716 16:29:24 OD_82Sh7NP-00 XLON 395 716 16:29:24 OD_82Sh7NP-02 CHIX 162 716 16:29:24 OD_82Sh7NQ-01 XLON 44 717 16:29:40 OD_82ShBgZ-00 TRQX 31 717 16:29:40 OD_82ShBga-00 TRQX 8 717 16:29:41 OD_82ShBwo-00 TRQX 3 717 16:29:41 OD_82ShBwr-00 TRQX 7 717 16:29:41 OD_82ShBwr-02 TRQX 22 718 16:29:47 OD_82ShDVW-00 BATE 165 718 16:29:47 OD_82ShDVX-00 BATE 450 718 16:29:47 OD_82ShDVX-02 BATE 20 718 16:29:48 OD_82ShDlb-00 TRQX 4 718 16:29:49 OD_82ShE1j-00 TRQX 1 718 16:29:49 OD_82ShE1k-00 TRQX 1 718 16:29:50 OD_82ShEHo-00 TRQX 215 718 16:29:52 OD_82ShEoR-00 BATE 54 718 16:29:53 OD_82ShF4K-00 BATE 13 718 16:29:54 OD_82ShFKR-00 BATE 4 718 16:29:55 OD_82ShFad-00 BATE 1 718 16:29:56 OD_82ShFqj-00 BATE 469 717 16:29:59 OD_82ShGd5-00 XLON