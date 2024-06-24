Anzeige
Die Uran-Renaissance - Warum Uran-Unternehmen jetzt die Gewinner der Zukunft sind!
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
24.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
TwentyFour Income Fund - Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

TwentyFour Income Fund - Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

24 June 2024

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

The Board of Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("the Company") announces that after a thorough tender process, Waystone Management Company IE Limited ("Waystone") has been appointed by the Company as its new Alternative Investment Fund Manager.

The appointment is with effect from 21 June 2024.

The Board, along with the Company's Portfolio Manager, TwentyFour Asset Management LLP, look forward to working with Waystone.

Please note that the Company is not authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland ("CBI"), but Waystone is authorised to act as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager by the CBI.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369


© 2024 PR Newswire
