Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 26/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-06-24 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 15.07.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2024 - AGAIPO Public offering RIG VLN 25.06.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2024 - Grab2Go GRB2G Annual General TLN 27.06.2024 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.06.2024 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB024029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.06.2024 Trigon Property Development Annual General TLN TPD1T Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.06.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2024 Modera MODE Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2024 KN Energies KNE1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2024 Saunum Group SAUNA Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2024 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2024 Admiral Markets AS ADMB080027A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2024 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2024 Inbank INBB055031A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment RIG SUNB110024FA date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment RIG SUNBFLOT25FA date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2024 Inbank INBB090033A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2024 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2024 Punktid Technologies PNKTD Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2024 Robus Group ROBUS Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2024 LHV Group LHVB105033A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2024 LHV Group LHVB060030A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2024 Coop Pank CPAB055031A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Maturity date RIG SUNB110024FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2024 UAB "Valstybes investicinis Coupon payment VLN kapitalas" VIKA0282627A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2024 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2024 Coffee Address Holding Coupon payment RIG COFAD090025FA date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2024 Amber Beverage Holding Coupon payment RIG AMBEFLOT27A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2024 Hestio HEST045027FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2024 iCotton ICOTNFLOT27FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2024 Eco Baltia ECO Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2024 Arsenal Industrial ARSEN120026FA Coupon payment RIG date