Montag, 24.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Uran-Renaissance - Warum Uran-Unternehmen jetzt die Gewinner der Zukunft sind!
GlobeNewswire
24.06.2024 08:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 26/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-06-24 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER          EVENT        MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.06.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government     VLN   
   31.08.2024                   securities         
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  12.06.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Audited annual   RIG   
   15.07.2024                   report           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  14.06.2024 - AGAIPO              Public offering   RIG VLN 
   25.06.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  19.06.2024 - Grab2Go GRB2G           Annual General   TLN   
   27.06.2024                   Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.06.2024                  Trading holiday   TLN RIG 
                                     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.06.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA     Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.06.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA     Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.06.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government     VLN   
          LTGB024029B            securities         
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.06.2024 Trigon Property Development    Annual General   TLN   
          TPD1T               Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.06.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern  Investors event   TLN   
          Horizon Capital NHC                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.06.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Dividend payment  TLN   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.06.2024 Modera MODE            Annual General   TLN   
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.06.2024 KN Energies KNE1L         Extraordinary    VLN   
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.06.2024 Saunum Group SAUNA        Annual General   TLN   
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.06.2024 Rokiškio suris RSU1L       Extraordinary    VLN   
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2024 Admiral Markets AS ADMB080027A  Coupon payment   TLN   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2024 Inbank INBB060029A        Coupon payment   TLN   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2024 Inbank INBB055031A        Coupon payment   TLN   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited   Coupon payment   RIG   
          SUNB110024FA           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited   Coupon payment   RIG   
          SUNBFLOT25FA           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA     Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2024 Inbank INBB090033A        Coupon payment   TLN   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2024 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L       Interim report, 9  VLN   
                           months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2024 Punktid Technologies PNKTD    Audited annual   TLN   
                           report           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2024 Robus Group ROBUS         Annual General   TLN   
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA    Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2024 LHV Group LHVB105033A       Coupon payment   TLN   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2024 LHV Group LHVB060030A       Coupon payment   TLN   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2024 Coop Pank CPAB055031A       Coupon payment   TLN   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited   Maturity date    RIG   
          SUNB110024FA                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2024 UAB "Valstybes investicinis    Coupon payment   VLN   
          kapitalas" VIKA0282627A      date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2024 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA     Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2024 Coffee Address Holding      Coupon payment   RIG   
          COFAD090025FA           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2024 Amber Beverage Holding      Coupon payment   RIG   
          AMBEFLOT27A            date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2024 Hestio HEST045027FA        Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2024 iCotton ICOTNFLOT27FA       Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027A    Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2024 Eco Baltia ECO          Audited annual   RIG   
                           report           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2024 Arsenal Industrial ARSEN120026FA Coupon payment   RIG   
                           date            



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
