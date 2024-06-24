

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.6125 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.6101.



Against U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to 6-day lows of 0.6626 and 0.9083 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6641 and 0.9093, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 105.81 against the yen, from an early 17-year high of 106.17.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.64 against the euro, 0.64 against the greenback, 0.89 against the loonie and 103.00 against the yen.



