Pentavere collaborated with Princess Margaret Cancer Centre's Radiation Oncology Department to assess the feasibility and accuracy of DARWEN AI to find patients experiencing radiation related toxicities based on information retrieved from electronic health records.

The data and results from this groundbreaking AI research collaboration have been accepted for presentation at the American Society for Radiation Oncology in Washington DC on September 29 th and the Canadian Association of Radiation Oncology in Vancouver on September 11 th .

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, is pleased to announce that a successful AI research collaboration between its subsidiary, Pentavere Research Group Inc. ("Pentavere"), and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre to assess the feasibility and accuracy of Pentavere's DARWEN AI system to find patients experiencing radiation related toxicities using electronic health records has been accepted for presentation and publication at two prestigious medical conferences.

Approximately half of all cancer patients undergo radiotherapy1 and up to 10% of these patients will develop severe toxicity2 affecting their quality of life and survival. The ability to identify these patients as early as possible is critical to these patients' outcomes and survival. The Adult Radiation Late Effect Clinic (ARLEC) at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre is the only clinic of its kind in Canada established to help patients affected by radiotherapy side effects, but the data required to identify and do research on these patients is buried within the clinical text of electronic health records which is extremely time consuming and expensive to analyze. This continued AI validation builds upon Pentavere's previously published work demonstrating how DARWEN AI powered clinician co-pilot system can support physicians to improve patient outcomes and is one of the first to use AI to identify long-term radiotherapy toxicities in head and neck cancer patients.

The data and results from this groundbreaking AI research collaboration have been accepted for presentation at the American Society for Radiation Oncology in Washington DC on September 29th and the Canadian Association of Radiation Oncology in Vancouver on September 11th.

Dr. Philip Wong Radiation Oncologist at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre commented: "Early identification of these patients is critical to improve outcomes, but frequently they get missed or their referral delayed. This study demonstrated that with Pentavere's AI we can explore our entire cancer population in a way we've never done before and accelerate our ability to intervene early with multidisciplinary preventative care to improve outcomes and preserve patient quality of life."

Aaron Leibtag, Co-Founder and CEO at Pentavere, commented, "We continually hear from clinicians, scientists, and policy makers the paramount importance in building trust through peer reviewed validation to unlock the potential of AI in healthcare. We are grateful to Dr. Wong and The Adult Radiation Late Effect Clinic (ARLEC) at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre for partnering with Pentavere to build this trust together. This successful collaboration is further evidence demonstrating the power of AI to identify patients, detect disease, and support clinicians by accelerating the time-to-discovery of clinical insights buried in electronic health records. This is another step forward in our mission to support clinicians so that they can provide the best care to their patients."

This work underscores the potential of AI powered clinical decision support to provide insights into the long-term care of cancer patients and to support oncological decision-making, balancing the act of curing cancers patients with the hardship faced by cancer survivors.

DARWEN, Pentavere's AI engine, unlocks a deeper understanding of patient treatment needs by enabling effortless data access and rapid insight generation. DARWEN harnesses EMR data and utilizes advanced large language models to analyze disparate and siloed clinical notes that are otherwise very challenging to access, allowing meaningful solutions to some of healthcare's biggest challenges and delivering on the current need for medicine to become more personalized.

Footnotes:

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

About Pentavere

Pentavere Research Group is a globally recognized and award-winning AI digital health company that has built a best-in-class AI engine to identify patients that are eligible for approved medications or interventions, to improve outcomes for patients and help drive therapy growth and penetration. Pentavere's AI system, DARWEN, identifies patients that are eligible for but not receiving approved medications or interventions, improving outcomes for patients and helping drive appropriate therapy growth and penetration.

About UHN Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

UHN is Canada's No. 1 hospital and the world's No. 1 publicly funded hospital. With 10 sites and more than 20,000 members of TeamUHN, UHN consists of Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, The Michener Institute of Education at UHN and West Park Healthcare Centre. As Canada's top research hospital, the scope of research and complexity of cases at UHN have made it a national and international source for discovery, education and patient care.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-Looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to, among other things: the potential for the DARWEN platform to generate actionable clinical insights and improve patient outcomes. Forward-Looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "to become", "improve", "drive", "enable", "potential" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms . Forward-Looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: the stability of general economic and market conditions; HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; trends in customer growth and the adoption of new technologies in the industry; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated April 1, 2024, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-Looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

