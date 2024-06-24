

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 6-day low of 0.6105 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 1.7510 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 0.6119 and 1.7476, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi dropped to 97.49 from Friday's closing value of 97.98.



The kiwi edged down to 1.0867 against the Australian dollar, from last week's closing value of 1.0855.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 1.76 against the euro, 95.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the aussie.



