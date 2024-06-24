DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U13E LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.2283 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 453671 CODE: U13E LN ISIN: LU1407887675 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887675 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13E LN Sequence No.: 329642 EQS News ID: 1931167 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

