Dow Jones News
24.06.2024 09:46 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (UINU LN) 
Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
24-Jun-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.8267 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32099 
CODE: UINU LN 
ISIN: LU1879532940 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
Category Code: NAV 
Sequence No.:  329709 
EQS News ID:  1931307 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2024 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.