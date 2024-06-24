DJ Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (EART LN) Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 7.3634 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18934981 CODE: EART LN ISIN: LU2356220926 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2356220926 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EART LN Sequence No.: 329764 EQS News ID: 1931417 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 24, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)