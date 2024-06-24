Anzeige
Montag, 24.06.2024
Die Uran-Renaissance - Warum Uran-Unternehmen jetzt die Gewinner der Zukunft sind!
Minesto AB: Minesto tidal energy kites featured on BBC News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and VÄSTRA GÖTALAND, Sweden, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish technology developer Minesto continues to attract global recognition for their unique tidal energy kites, generating electricity from tidal streams and ocean currents. The underwater kites and demonstration site in the Faroe Islands were recently featured on BBC News.

The BBC news coverage is available at:

The underwater 'kites' generating electricity as they move | BBC News (youtube.com)

Press contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
press@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-tidal-energy-kites-featured-on-bbc-news,c4005251

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-tidal-energy-kites-featured-on-bbc-news-302180085.html

