Q Battery Metals Corp.: Q Precious and Battery Metals Mobilizes Drill To La Corne South Project, Val d'Or Quebec

Q Precious and Battery Metals Corp. ("QMET" or the "Company") (CSE:QMET)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:ONB) is pleased to announce that the company has now mobilized a diamond drill onto the La Corne South project located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The drilling is scheduled to commence in the following days.

The first drill hole of this current campaign is positioned to test a TDEM conductive target and magnetic high that is coincident with sulphide mineralization intercepted in historic diamond drilling, containing significant copper, silver, with some zinc and gold values returned from core sampling (Falconbridge report GM 62134, also see QMET news releases dated April 16 and June 20, 2024).

The geologic team, including Explo-Logik Inc. located in Val d'Or, will monitor the drilling to identify and sample mineralized intercepts, and to continue interpretation for targeting of future drill holes. Drill core logging and sampling will take place at the Explo-Logik facility in Val d'Or. The geologic team has recently discovered exposures of pillow basalt lavas with veining and disseminated sulphides indicative of Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) style mineralization to the immediate south of the area currently targeted for drilling. The regional geology combined with local indicators suggests strong potential for massive sulphides.

Q BATTERY METALS CORP

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec, targeting critical and precious metals. Projects include the La Corne South VMS + Pegmatite Lithium Project, McKenzie East Gold property, and the recently acquired Pontax Lithium and Versant rare earth elements (REE) properties.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Q Battery Metals Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com