

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices continued their declining trend in May, though at the slowest pace in more than a year, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 0.4 percent year-over-year in May, following a 2.1 percent decline in the previous month. Further, this was the weakest decline since the current sequence fall began in April 2023.



The decrease in prices for manufactured products was particularly caused by the decrease in prices of basic metals, paper and paper products, and chemicals and chemical products, the agency said.



Domestic producer prices rose 0.4 percent annually, while those of export products dropped by 1.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices decreased 0.3 percent, in contrast to a 0.9 percent rise in April.



