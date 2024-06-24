

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday as investors await the release of key U.S. inflation and U.K. GDP data this week for directional cues.



Meanwhile, the chief data officer of Britain's Conservative Party has reportedly taken a leave of absence amid growing allegations over bets placed on the date of the general election.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 44 points, or half a percent, at 8,282 after finishing 0.4 percent lower on Friday.



Prudential shares surged 5.5 percent after the insurer launched a $2 billion share buyback program.



Britvic jumped 8 percent as Carlsberg AS secured the agreement of PepsiCo Inc for a potential £3.1 billion ($3.9 billion) takeover of the British soft drinks manufacturer.



GSK rose more than 1 percent after Japan approve its Omjjara (momelotinib) for the treatment of myelofibrosis.



