BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - May 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - May 2024

Attached is a link to the May 2024 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.



BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - May 2024 - ADV019047.pdf



Enquiries:



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0) 1481 74 5001