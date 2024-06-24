

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen slid to a 16-year low of 202.34 against the pound, from an early high of 201.73.



Against the euro, the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to near 2-month lows of 171.24, 159.93 and 116.84 from early highs of 170.60, 159.62 and 116.48, respectively.



The yen slipped to a 4-day low of 178.86 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 178.62.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 205.00 against the pound, 173.00 against the euro, 161.00 against the greenback, 118.00 against the loonie and 180.00 against the franc.



