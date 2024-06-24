Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Uran-Renaissance - Warum Uran-Unternehmen jetzt die Gewinner der Zukunft sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
21.06.24
09:59 Uhr
1,910 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.06.2024 12:06 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moonpig Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Moonpig Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 24 June 2024

Name of applicant:

Moonpig Group plc

Name of scheme:

  • Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan
  • Savings-related Share Option Plan
  • Deferred Share Bonus Plan
  • Moonpig Group plc Long-Term Incentive Plan

Period of return:

From:

22 December 2023

To:

21 June 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

44,256

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

2,250,000

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

  • Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan: 311,467
  • Deferred Share Bonus Plan: 32,650

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1,950,139

Name of contact:

Jayne Powell

Telephone number of contact:

020 30599621


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.