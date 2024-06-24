

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Monday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields softened ahead of a busy week on the economic calendar.



Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $2,325.12 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $2,337.15.



The U.S. dollar edged lower in European trade after climbing to a near eight-week high last week in response to stronger-than-expected PMI readings.



Bond yields also eased as investors await key U.S. inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials this week for clarity on the Fed's rate path.



The U.S. Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending due later this week includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



U.S. reports on new home sales, consumer confidence, durable goods orders and pending home sales may also garner investor attention following recent signs that the world's largest economy may be slowing without falling into recession.



The final GDP data for the first quarter of 2024 is due out Thursday and an upbeat report could put pressure on the Fed to tighten rates further.



Prominent Fed officials speaking this week include San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Fed Governors Lisa Cook and Michelle Bowman.



Geopolitically, the focus will be on the first U.S. presidential debate and the beginning of the French election campaign.



Joe Biden will face off Donald Trump in the first U.S. presidential debate on June 27.



