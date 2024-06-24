Anzeige
Montag, 24.06.2024
Die Uran-Renaissance - Warum Uran-Unternehmen jetzt die Gewinner der Zukunft sind!
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.06.2024 12:36 Uhr
TwentyFour Income Fund - Director Dealing

TwentyFour Income Fund - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

Date: 24 June 2024

Company: Twenty Four Income Fund Limited

Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

24 June 2024

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Bronwyn Curtis

b)

Position / status

Chair and Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Income Fund Limited

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

GG00B90J5Z95

b)

Nature of the transaction

Reinvested dividends

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.00162

1,839

£1.00795

£0.988908

4,740

2,262

d)

Aggregated volume

Aggregated price

8,841

£0.9995

e)

Date of the transaction

09/02/2023

10/05/2023

10/08/2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

Following these acquisitions, Ms Curtis' total holding will be 114,154 shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL +44 (0)1481 745001


