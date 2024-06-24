TwentyFour Income Fund - Director Dealing
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24
Date: 24 June 2024
Company: Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
24 June 2024
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name
Bronwyn Curtis
b)
Position / status
Chair and Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares
GG00B90J5Z95
b)
Nature of the transaction
Reinvested dividends
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
8,841
£0.9995
e)
Date of the transaction
09/02/2023
10/05/2023
10/08/2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
g)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
Following these acquisitions, Ms Curtis' total holding will be 114,154 shares in the Company.
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL +44 (0)1481 745001