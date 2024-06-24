Emeritus to Debut in National Training Week 2024; Set to Empower 10,000 Malaysians with Free Access to 'Emeritus Insights' Platform

Emeritus, the World's No 1 Edtech in 2024 as ranked by TIME, is partnering with NTW, offering 10,000 learning licenses worth USD 100 each and contributing to life-long learning of Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeritus , the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world, is proud to announce its participation as a partner at the National Training Week (NTW) 2024 . The National Training Week 2024 is organised by the Human Resources Development Corporation (HRD Corp), an agency under the purview of the Ministry of Human Resources Malaysia, from June 24-30, 2024, to empower the nation by promoting a culture of lifelong learning.

Malaysians demonstrate a strong desire to continuously learn and upskill, with every 1 in 2 Malaysians driven to upskill for job security and increased confidence, as per the 'Workmonitor 2024' report by Randstad Malaysia. In line with this growing demand across citizens, National Training Week has rapidly become a cornerstone of Malaysia's efforts to imbibe continued learning among its citizens, offering a vast array of free training programs. The inaugural NTW exceeded expectations by delivering over 21,000 free training courses to more than 129,000 Malaysians, totaling over 503,000 training hours. Building on this success, NTW 2024 aims to enroll 150,000 participants across the country - from students to working professionals to senior citizens - focusing on life skills, future skills, creativity and innovation, financial literacy, and sustainable development.

Emeritus, which claimed the top spot in TIME magazine's 'World's Top Edtech Companies of 2024' ranking, has committed to providing free access to Emeritus Insights, a comprehensive learning platform, during the NTW 2024 for up to 10,000 Malaysians. Emeritus Insights is a learn-on-the-go platform to learn and upskill anytime, anywhere with 5000+ bite-sized video lessons from award winning best-selling books, world's top universities, subject matter experts & global thought leaders. Participants can access the Emeritus Insights platform by visiting the NTW page here .

Participants will be able to exponentially develop themselves in incremental doses to shape their own success with access to Emeritus Insights' over 50 key skills from leadership, strategy, communication, productivity, data science, marketing to negotiation, and many others. Learners can gain insights from world-renowned transformational thinkers, top universities, and best-selling authors such as Adam Grant, Liz Wiseman, Peter F. Drucker, Angela Duckworth, Seth Godin, Simon Sinek, Sheryl Sandberg, etc.

Through its participation in NTW 2024, Emeritus aims to bolster Malaysia's initiatives to strengthen the economy, aligning with the national goals of Madani Economy Framework - a set of values set to embody Malaysia's economic growth for the next decade, and the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12). Introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Madani Economy Framework includes initiatives to enhance Malaysia's economic growth, promote investments, globalise local businesses and attract international investors. As the nation pursues new areas of growth in high-tech sectors, Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy transition and the green economy, Emeritus is closely working with the government, government-linked agencies, Fortune 1000 companies and public-listed companies in Malaysia to ensure that the nation has enough skilled workforce for the areas in focus.

Speaking on the Emeritus's participation in National Training Week, Ts. Roslinda Abu Bakar, Regional Director, Emeritus Malaysia, said, "We are delighted to debut as a participant at the National Training Week 2024 with HRD Corp. Our participation in NTW 2024 underscores this commitment to developing Malaysia's current and future workforce. This collaboration presents a remarkable opportunity to equip Malaysians with the skills they need to thrive in the ever-evolving job market, harnessing talents to drive the nation's high-income transformational agenda. It also aligns perfectly with our mission to develop the future talent of Malaysia and contribute to the Malaysia Shared Prosperity Vision 2030. We are confident that Emeritus Insights will empower Malaysians to pursue their career aspirations and contribute to Malaysia's economic growth."

In association with HRD Corp, Emeritus aims to foster continuous development and lifelong learning among Malaysia's learners recognising the critical role continuous learning plays in building a future-ready workforce.

For more information on the courses, visit https://nationaltrainingweek.gov.my/courseDetails?courseId=6218

About Emeritus

Emeritus offers customised and open programs in APAC including Malaysia, Singapore and ASEAN region, Middle East and Africa including Dubai, Qatar, Egypt, Oman, Saudi and other global locations in North and South America and Europe in collaboration with Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan School of Management, Cambridge Judge Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Columbia Business School, Wharton Executive Education, Imperial College Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, NUS Business School and John Hopkins Carey Business School, amongst other leading Institutions. Our world-class executive education programs, facilitated by eminent program experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications and are delivered in a range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programs. The Emeritus Group has more than 2,300 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. The company is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, GSV Ventures, Peak XV, Bertelsmann, CPPIB, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446003/National_Training_Week_2024.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2445947/Emeritus_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emeritus-to-debut-in-national-training-week-2024-set-to-empower-10-000-malaysians-with-free-access-to-emeritus-insights-platform-302180188.html