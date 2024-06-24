Anzeige
Altair Engineering Announces Material Collaboration with HP Inc.

HP data will bolster Altair® Material Data Center bridging gap between design and production of 3D-printed parts

TROY, Mich., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has signed an agreement with HP Inc. in which HP will provide Altair with proprietary material information that will bolster the Altair® Material Data Center, which enables designers, engineers, and scientists to browse, search, and compare materials in a standalone application or through the interface of their simulation and optimization tools. The collaboration will help break down traditional barriers to 3D printing adoption and ultimately help customers better design parts for Multi Jet Fusion and Metal Jet printers.

HP will provide Altair with proprietary material information that will bolster the Altair® Material Data Center, which enables designers, engineers, and scientists to browse, search, and compare materials in a standalone application or through the interface of their simulation and optimization tools.

"Collaborating with HP will empower our customers to overcome the common challenge of access to accurate material property data, that often hinders the design and production of 3D-printed parts," said Yeshwant Mummaneni, chief engineer, data management and analytics, Altair. "3D printing solutions are providing new and unique opportunities for businesses and industries of all sizes around the world - we are thrilled to continue providing best-in-class solutions and databases that help more people benefit from the technology and its adoption."

The collaboration between Altair and HP bridges the often-siloed functions of the design and production of 3D-printed parts. As a result of the partnership, engineers with access to the Altair Material Data Center will be able to use HP material data to design efficient parts, conduct structural analysis using finite element analysis (FEA), and predict and fix manufacturing defects during design and simulation.

"3D printing is at the forefront of so many next-generation opportunities - we are delighted to reinforce Altair's robust databases and solutions with our library of material information," said Arvind Rangarajan, global head, software and data, personalization, and 3D printing, HP. "Partnering with a technological leader like Altair will help organizations worldwide develop better products, shorten timelines, and minimize the prototyping process to reduce waste."

The collaboration will also benefit users of Altair® Inspire Print3D, which accelerates the creation, optimization, and study of innovative, structurally efficient additively manufactured parts by providing a fast and accurate toolset for the design and process simulation of parts made by metal binder jetting.

To learn more, visit Altair in booth #800 at RAPID + TCT June 25-27 or visit https://materials.altairone.com/page/landing to register for free access to the Altair Material Data Center.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa


Charlotte Hartmann


+49 7031 6208 0


emea-newsroom@altair.com


Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444180/Additive_Rendering_HP_1_FINAL_IMAGE.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-announces-material-collaboration-with-hp-inc-302178389.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
