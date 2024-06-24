Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BioPorto A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due a directed issue

The share capital of BioPorto A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 28 June 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0011048619 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: BioPorto ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 379.670.461 shares (DKK 379.670.461) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 50,000,000 shares (DKK 50,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 429,670,461 shares (DKK 429,670,461) ----------------------------------------------------------- Exercise prices: DKK 1.628 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BIOPOR ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3433 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66