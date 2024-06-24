Anzeige
Montag, 24.06.2024
Die Uran-Renaissance - Warum Uran-Unternehmen jetzt die Gewinner der Zukunft sind!
WKN: 893191 | ISIN: DK0011048619 | Ticker-Symbol: 2P4
Frankfurt
24.06.24
08:17 Uhr
0,266 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
24.06.2024 13:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BioPorto A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due a directed issue

The share capital of BioPorto A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 28 June 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0011048619            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         BioPorto              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 379.670.461 shares (DKK 379.670.461)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        50,000,000 shares (DKK 50,000,000) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  429,670,461 shares (DKK 429,670,461)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Exercise prices:    DKK 1.628              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BIOPOR               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3433                
-----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
