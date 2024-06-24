Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bonäsudden Holding AB (publ) receives observation status

On June 20, 2024, Investment AB Spiltan disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders in Bonäsudden Holding AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Bonäsudden Holding AB (publ) (BONAS, ISIN code SE0007157953, order book ID 110781) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB