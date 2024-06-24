The Italian authorities have allocated 243. 3 MW of renewables capacity in the nation's 14th procurement exercise for clean energy. Developers have offered a maximum discount ranging between 2% and 5. 5% from the auction ceiling price of €0. 07746 ($0. 083)/kWh. From pv magazine Italy Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), Italy's energy agency, has allocated 243. 3 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country's 14th renewable energy auction, for projects above 1 MW in size. The GSE awarded 145. 5 MW of solar capacity across 37 locations and 4 wind projects with an aggregate capacity of 97. ...

