CBD Life Sciences Inc. Provides Shareholder Letter Update

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, The CBD Vault Inc. (Formerly LBC Bioscience Inc.) is delighted to announce the transformation of LBC Bioscience Inc. into The CBD Vault Inc., reflecting our commitment to innovation and expansion within the thriving CBD market. Our rebranding marks a pivotal moment as we continue to grow and diversify our product offerings.

The CBD Vault Inc. now offers a diverse portfolio of over 60 premium products, including our top-selling pain creams and roll-ons tailored for athletes, as well as Delta-8 & Delta-10 top shelf gummies and cartridges, and a selection of Kava and Kratom beverages.

In line with the company's growth strategy, The CBD Vault is enhancing its marketing capabilities by recruiting CBD marketing and advertising specialists. This initiative aims to drive greater awareness and revenue for the expanding product line. Additionally, the company is actively exploring opportunities to acquire a marijuana dispensary in the near future along with additional retail locations, further diversifying the market footprint.

The CBD market continues to demonstrate robust growth, driven by increasing public adoption and promising health and wellness trends associated with cannabidiol. The company is committed to capitalizing on these opportunities to deliver value to the shareholders.

Lisa Nelson, President/CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc., expressed her appreciation: "I am proud of our team's dedication and the significant strides we have made. We owe our success to our loyal consumers and shareholders, and we thank you for your unwavering support." Lisa continued, "By strengthening our marketing efforts and exploring strategic acquisitions, we are positioning The CBD Vault Inc. for continued growth and success!"

As always, CBD Life Sciences Inc. remains committed to keeping you informed about new product releases, industry events, and all developments related to The CBD Vault Inc. Explore our comprehensive range of cannabidiol-based organic products on our website at www.thecbdvault.com

Thank you for your continued trust and investment in CBD Life Sciences Inc.

About The CBD Vault Inc.

The CBD Vault Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. The CBD Vault has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets. The CBD Vault's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.thecbdvault.com

