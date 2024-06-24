Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to announce that pursuant to its equity incentive plan, it has granted an aggregate of 1,442,400 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of C$2.47 per share for a period of five (5) years.

The Company also announces it has granted an aggregate of 647,000 restricted shares units ("RSU") with performance criteria. These RSUs have a 3-year cliff vesting provision and have been granted to officers, directors, and key employees, subject to any applicable stock exchange approvals and vesting requirements. Each RSU with performance criteria will entitle the holder to acquire, for nil cost, between zero and 1.5 common shares of the Company, subject to the achievement of performance conditions relating to the Company's total shareholder return, and certain operational milestones.

The Company also announces it has granted an aggregate of 132,000 RSUs with no performance criteria to certain employees and consultants of the Company, subject to any applicable stock exchange approvals and vesting requirements. The RSUs will vest in 3 equal tranches over a 3-year period with the first, second and third tranches vesting on the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of the grant, respectively. Each RSU with no performance criteria entitles the holder to acquire, for nil cost, one common share of the Company.

All securities issued to officers and directors of the Company will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period four-months-and-one-day following the original issuance of such securities, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About EMX - EMX is a precious, and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX". Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

For further information contact:

David M. Cole

President and CEO

Phone: (303) 973-8585

Dave@EMXroyalty.com

Isabel Belger

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 178 4909039

IBelger@EMXroyalty.com

